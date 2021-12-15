1.2m respond to "Christmas Rave" at 10 Downing Street Facebook event

A fake Christmas party at No. 10 Downing Street has been created. Picture: 1. Hollie Adams/Getty Images 2. Henry Nicholls WPA Pool/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The mock Facebook event, which was created in light of the recent government scandal, jokes that no social distancing is required.

A Christmas Rave event at 10 Downing Street has been created on Facebook and it's getting plenty of attention.

The mock event, created on the social media platform by Jon Mancini invites people to the famous address on Friday 24th December at 6pm.

Mancini writes in the details of the event: "MASSIVE RAVE AT 10 DOWNING STREET" adding that "BORIS JOHNSON & CHUMS" is on the line-up.

The tongue-in-cheek description tells would-be attendees to "bring who (they) like" as well as their own "nibbles and drink" and stresses that "no social distancing [is] required".

1.2 million Facebook users have engaged with the event so far, with 532k going to the event and 661.6k people interested.

Mancini writes at the end of his post: "Please note this event is not real and all just for humour and poking fun at the powers that be".

The online banter is a response to a series of controversial leaks following reports of government staff parties taking place between November and December 2020, which would have been in breach of the government guidance at the time.

Earlier this month saw the resignation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's adviser Allegra Stratton, following a leaked video which showed her laughing while being asked questions about a staff party during a mock interview.

"I will regret those remarks for the rest of my days"



Allegra Stratton gives a tearful statement as she resigns as government adviser, after she was seen in video joking about lockdown Christmas party at No 10https://t.co/xr1lLgIXwI pic.twitter.com/Idqbe5vgtO — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) December 8, 2021

A video was also leaked of Jacob Rees-Mogg laughing and joking with a crowd about social distancing.

Most recently, Conservative Sean Bailey has quit his London assembly role after an image was released of him joining a tightly-packed party of 24 people in a room at Westminster HQ.

EXCLUSIVE: Extraordinary image shows 'raucous' Xmas party thrown by Tory aides in lockdown breachhttps://t.co/WCtE9OCurx — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) December 14, 2021

Bailey’s resignation comes after Boris Johnson ordered an enquiry into the alleged Downing Street Christmas party although he previously insisted that staff had assured him "there was no party and that no Covid rules were broken".

As reported by the Evening Standard, during Prime Minister’s Questions, he said: "I understand and share the anger up and down the country at seeing No 10 staff seeming to make light of lockdown measures, and I can understand how infuriating it must be to think that people who have been setting the rules have not been following the rules because I was also furious to see that clip."