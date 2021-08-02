Yungblud joins the Soccer Aid line-up for 2021

By Jenny Mensah

The Mars rocker is set to take part in the charity football match at Manchester's Etihad Stadium next month.

Yungblud has been added to the line-up of Soccer Aid 2021.

The Doncaster rocker will take part in the charity sporting event, which takes place on 4 September at Man City's Etihad stadium.

Yungblud said of the announcement: “It’s crazy to be taking part in Soccer Aid for UNICEF – I feel like I’ve been waiting for the call my whole life! Being asked wasn’t something I even had to think about – I said yes before I got the call. I can’t wait to get back in front of an audience. My fan base are my blood and guts so I can’t wait to see them at the Etihad Stadium. I know they’ll be showing their support by buying tickets to the match.”

“I’ll be nervous but also excited walking into the stadium alongside some of my childhood heroes. Soccer Aid is such a cool idea and it’s for a great cause – UNICEF."

Yungblud will take part in Soccer Aid 2021. Picture: Ian Gavan/Getty Images for MTV

The Parents singer added: "Football is a lot harder than rock’n’roll for me. I think people are maybe expecting me to be on the pitch in a leather skirt and spike bracelet, but I’ll be out there trying to win the game. My grandad used to take me to see Donny Rovers every week when I was a kid, so football has always been a big part of my life."

"Football is so important because it brings people together, on and off the pitch and gives people a chance to express themselves, which is what I’m all about. Buy a ticket, make a donation or watch the match – you can be part of something really worthwhile.”

The event will also involve a cast of footballing legends including Wayne Rooney, Gary Neville, Paul Scholes, Kelly Smith, Roberto Carlos, Patrice Evra, David James, Ashley Cole, Emile Heskey and Jamie Redknapp.

The winners will also be presented with a Soccer Aid trophy by David Beckham.

Soccer Aid takes place on 4 September 2021.

Tickets for the game are still available at socceraid.org.uk and the match will be broadcast live exclusively on ITV and STV.