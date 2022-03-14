Yeah Yeah Yeahs announce first UK headline shows in nine years

Yeah Yeah Yeahs are set to play dates in UK this year. Picture: Rick Kern/WireImage/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The Maps trio will mark 20 years since they first played gigs in the country. Find out where they're headed and how to buy tickets.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs have announced their first UK shows in the UK for nine years.

The New York trio - comprised of Karen O, Nick Zinner and Brian Chase - will return to this side of the pond 20 years after making their British live debut in Brixton with gigs in London and Manchester.

Taking to social media they wrote: "OK UK! We are coming to lend our light to dark ages and holy shit are we ready to play our hearts out for you!! Yeah its been 9 years since we’ve graced your club stages! Yeah we’ve got some tunes so fresh and so NEW to try out on you!"

The Maps outfit added: "Dress up! Make a night of it! Support your fave band that you may have seen debut at Brixton back in ’02!! Yeah let's not wait another decade to see each other again! CANNOT WAIT! They don’t love ya like we do!! Luv YYYs."

OK UK! We are coming to lend our light to dark ages and holy shit are we ready to play our hearts out for you!! Yeah its been 9 years since we’ve graced your club stages! Yeah we’ve got some tunes so fresh and so NEW to try out on you! pic.twitter.com/lBTOD0Ngsd — Yeah Yeah Yeahs (@YYYs) March 14, 2022

Their gig, which takes place on 5th June 2022 at the O2 Apollo Manchester will be supported by English Teacher, while their show on 7th June at the O2 Academy Brixton, will be supported by Dry Cleaning and Anika.

Tickets for the shows go on general sale on Friday 18th March at 9am.

Karen O and co have teased that they'll be trying out "so fresh and so NEW" music and their first official material since 2013.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs are known for their energetic live performances and their indie dancefloor hits and ballads alike, which included Date With The Night, Y Control, Gold Lion, Heads Will Roll, Maps, Cheated Hearts and more.

The band, who formed in New York City in 2000, have released four studio albums so far; 2003's Fever to Tell, 2006's Show Your Bones, 2009's It's Blitz and 2013's Mosquito.

