Yeah Yeah Yeahs tease tour dates in UK and North America are coming "very soon

Yeah Yeah Yeahs' Karen O performs in 2023. Picture: Jim Bennett/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

Karen O and co have told fans to "wait" to hear about possible dates in the likes of New York, Chicago, London and Manchester.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs have teased possible live dates for 2025.

The NYC indie rockers - made up of Karen O, Nick Zinner and Brian Chase - have taken to Instagram to suggest they could be set to announce a tour very soon.

Sharing an image which was captioned: "Wait..." in reference to their 2003 Maps single, the band listed the cities: Chicago, London, Los Angeles, Manchester, Mexico City, New York and San Francisco prompting their fans to "sign up for updates".

After signing up to RSVP to a specific date by entering your mobile number at the link in their bio, fans will receive a text message to their mobile numbers, which reads "Wait.... Tour news coming soon xx".

If the Yeah Yeah Years do announce dates for 2025, it will be the first time they have played shows since 2023, including when they last played UK soil as part of the line-up for The Strokes headline set at All Points East Festival that year.

If the Date With The Night rockers play standalone shows in London and Manchester, it will be the first time they will have headlined in the UK since their shows at the O2 Academy Brixton and the O2 Academy Manchester since summer 2022.

The Yeah Yeah Yeahs also celebrated the 20th anniversary of their debut album Fever To Tell in 2023, by releasing a half-hour documentary entitled There Is No Modern Romance.

The piece, which was originally on the Fever to Tell 2017 Deluxe re-issue, is available to stream here:

Yeah Yeah Yeahs - There Is No Modern Romance (Short Film)

Since their Fever To Tell debut, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs have gone on to release Show Your Bones (2006), It's Blitz! (2009), Mosquito (2013) and Cool It Down (2022).