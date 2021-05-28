Win 2021 festival tickets with Radio X's Summer Soundcheck
28 May 2021, 10:00 | Updated: 28 May 2021, 10:33
This Bank Holiday Weekend, Radio X has tickets for some of the biggest UK festivals that are happening THIS Summer…
Festivals are back!
It’s been a year on hold and we’ve missed on bing with family, friends and doing those things we love, so...
For the Spring Bank Holiday weekend, Radio X will be giving away tickets to some of the biggest and best festivals taking place this summer!
We could be sending you to...
- TRNSMT to see Liam Gallagher, Blossoms, Courteneers and more...
- Tramlines to see Richard Ashcroft, The Kooks, The Streets and more…
- All Points East festival to see Foals, Bombay Bicycle Club and more…
- Kendal Calling to see Stereophonics, DMA’s, Tom Grennan and more...
- Y Not Festival to see Manic Street Preachers, James, Circa Waves and more...
- Neighbourhood Weekender to see Sam Fender, Catfish And The Bottlemen and more…
Listen ALL Bank Holiday Weekend for your chance to win your way to live music this Summer!
Radio X is available on 104.9FM in London, 97.7FM in Manchester, on Digital Radio across the UK, on your smart speaker, online or via Global Player.