Win 2021 festival tickets with Radio X's Summer Soundcheck

28 May 2021, 10:00 | Updated: 28 May 2021, 10:33

Radio X Summer Soundcheck. Picture: Radio X

This Bank Holiday Weekend, Radio X has tickets for some of the biggest UK festivals that are happening THIS Summer…

Festivals are back!

It’s been a year on hold and we’ve missed on bing with family, friends and doing those things we love, so...

For the Spring Bank Holiday weekend, Radio X will be giving away tickets to some of the biggest and best festivals taking place this summer!

We could be sending you to...

  • TRNSMT to see Liam Gallagher, Blossoms, Courteneers and more...
  • Tramlines to see Richard Ashcroft, The Kooks, The Streets and more…
  • All Points East festival to see Foals, Bombay Bicycle Club and more…
  • Kendal Calling to see Stereophonics, DMA’s, Tom Grennan and more...
  • Y Not Festival to see Manic Street Preachers, James, Circa Waves and more...
  • Neighbourhood Weekender to see Sam Fender, Catfish And The Bottlemen and more…
Fans at the Blossoms "pilot" event to test how festivals will work after COVID, at Liverpool&squot;s Sefton Park earlier this month
Fans at the Blossoms "pilot" event to test how festivals will work after COVID, at Liverpool's Sefton Park earlier this month. Picture: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Listen ALL Bank Holiday Weekend for your chance to win your way to live music this Summer!

Radio X is available on 104.9FM in London, 97.7FM in Manchester, on Digital Radio across the UK, on your smart speaker, online or via Global Player.

