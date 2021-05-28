Win 2021 festival tickets with Radio X's Summer Soundcheck

Radio X Summer Soundcheck. Picture: Radio X

This Bank Holiday Weekend, Radio X has tickets for some of the biggest UK festivals that are happening THIS Summer…

Festivals are back!

It’s been a year on hold and we’ve missed on bing with family, friends and doing those things we love, so...

For the Spring Bank Holiday weekend, Radio X will be giving away tickets to some of the biggest and best festivals taking place this summer!

We could be sending you to...

TRNSMT to see Liam Gallagher, Blossoms, Courteneers and more...

to see and more... Tramlines to see Richard Ashcroft, The Kooks, The Streets and more…

to see and more… All Points East festival to see Foals, Bombay Bicycle Club and more…

festival to see and more… Kendal Calling to see Stereophonics, DMA’s, Tom Grennan and more...

to see and more... Y Not Festival to see Manic Street Preachers, James, Circa Waves and more...

to see and more... Neighbourhood Weekender to see Sam Fender, Catfish And The Bottlemen and more…

Fans at the Blossoms "pilot" event to test how festivals will work after COVID, at Liverpool's Sefton Park earlier this month. Picture: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Listen ALL Bank Holiday Weekend for your chance to win your way to live music this Summer!

Radio X is available on 104.9FM in London, 97.7FM in Manchester, on Digital Radio across the UK, on your smart speaker, online or via Global Player.