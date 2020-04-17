Will My Chemical Romance's cancelled Eden Sessions gig be rescheduled for 2021?

The Eden Sessions have announced their series of shows are postponed until 2021, but will My Chemical Romance play the UK show next year?

This week saw the Eden Sessions become the latest festival to be postponed or cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The series of gigs, which were set to take place across June and July this year with artists such as My Chemical Romance and Noel Gallagher booked to perform, have now been postponed to 2021.

While the festival's new dates are yet to be confirmed, the question remains as to whether they can get Gerard Way and co booked for next year. Find out whether performances from My Chemical Romance and all the other acts will be re-booked for 2021.

Will My Chemical Romance's cancelled Eden Session show be rescheduled for 2021?

It's too soon to tell. According to the Eden Sessions official website, they are "working closely with the artists’ representatives on revised show dates for the 2021 Eden Sessions."

Ticket purchasers will be advised on a show by show basis, but if an artist is un able to play at the Eden Sessions 2021 a ticket refund will be given.

Visit edenessions.com for the full press release and FAQs.

