Wheatus to celebrate 25th anniversary of self-titled debut album on 2025 UK & Ireland tour

Brendan B. Brown of Wheatus performs in 2024. Picture: Naomi Rahim/WireImage/Getty

The Teenage Dirtbag rockers will play the dates to celebrate 25 years since the release of their debut.

Wheatus have announced 2025 UK and Ireland tour dates.

The New York pop-punkers have shared their plans to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their self-titled, debut album with dates which conclude at London's OVO Arena Wembley on 13th December this year.

The Teenage Dirtbag rockers will play the album in full each night and have vowed to take requests from the crowd of any favourites from their last three decades as a band.

The dates - which kick off at The Academy, Dublin on 23rd November and include intimate shows at iconic grassroots venues The Leadmill in Sheffield and Leeds Brudenell Social Club - are on sale now.

Visit wheatus.com for more details and see the full line-up of dates below.

Wheatus' 25th anniversary UK & Ireland dates:

23rd November – Dublin, The Academy

24th November – Belfast, The Limelight

25th November – Newcastle, Boiler Shop

26th November – Glasgow, SWG3

28th November – Manchester, O2 Ritz

29th November –Birmingham, O2 Institute

30th November – Leicester, O2 Academy2

2nd December – Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

3rd December – Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

5th December – Oxford, O2 Academy

6th December – Brighton, Chalk

7th December – Southampton, The 1865

9th December – Norwich, Epic Studios

10th December – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

11th December – Bristol, SWX Bristol

12th December – Cardiff, The Tramshed

13th December – London, OVO Arena Wembley (w/ Bowling For Soup)

Wheatus - Teenage Dirtbag (Official Video)

