Wheatus to celebrate 25th anniversary of self-titled debut album on 2025 UK & Ireland tour
25 April 2025, 10:46
The Teenage Dirtbag rockers will play the dates to celebrate 25 years since the release of their debut.
Wheatus have announced 2025 UK and Ireland tour dates.
The New York pop-punkers have shared their plans to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their self-titled, debut album with dates which conclude at London's OVO Arena Wembley on 13th December this year.
The Teenage Dirtbag rockers will play the album in full each night and have vowed to take requests from the crowd of any favourites from their last three decades as a band.
The dates - which kick off at The Academy, Dublin on 23rd November and include intimate shows at iconic grassroots venues The Leadmill in Sheffield and Leeds Brudenell Social Club - are on sale now.
Visit wheatus.com for more details and see the full line-up of dates below.
Wheatus' 25th anniversary UK & Ireland dates:
- 23rd November – Dublin, The Academy
- 24th November – Belfast, The Limelight
- 25th November – Newcastle, Boiler Shop
- 26th November – Glasgow, SWG3
- 28th November – Manchester, O2 Ritz
- 29th November –Birmingham, O2 Institute
- 30th November – Leicester, O2 Academy2
- 2nd December – Leeds, Brudenell Social Club
- 3rd December – Leeds, Brudenell Social Club
- 5th December – Oxford, O2 Academy
- 6th December – Brighton, Chalk
- 7th December – Southampton, The 1865
- 9th December – Norwich, Epic Studios
- 10th December – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms
- 11th December – Bristol, SWX Bristol
- 12th December – Cardiff, The Tramshed
- 13th December – London, OVO Arena Wembley (w/ Bowling For Soup)
Wheatus - Teenage Dirtbag (Official Video)
