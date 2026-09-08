Westside Cowboy announce biggest UK headline shows to date for 2027

Westside Cowboy have shared dates for next year. Picture: Charlie Barclay Harris

By Jenny Mensah

The Pin Up Boys four-piece will embark on their biggest headline shows to date, which include

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Westside Cowboy have announced UK tour dates for 2027.

The quartet have shared their plans to embark on three shows next year, which kick off at Glasgow's Barrowland Ballroom on 23rd March, include a homecoming show at Manchester's O2 Victoria Warehouse on 24th March and culminate in a gig in the capital at the O2 Brixton Academy.

Tickets will go on presale from Tuesday 8th September here at 10am and go on general sale this Thursday 10th September.

See Westside Cowboy's UK dates for 2027:

23rd March 2027: Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

24th Match 2027: O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

25th March 2027: O2 Brixton Academy, London

The new dates come off the back off the band's plans to play gigs for the end of this year, which include stops at London's O2 Forum Kentish Town and Manchester's Albert Hall.

See the band's sold-out UK dates for this year.

Westside Cowboy's 2026 UK dates:

1st December - Chalk, Brighton,

2nd December - O2 Forum Kentish, London

4th December - Electric Bristol, Bristol

5th December - Albert Hall, Manchester

Westside Cowboy - Pin Up Boys & I'm Waiting For The Man

Meanwhile, last month saw the band release their debut album, It Goes On, on Friday 21st August, which went on to score a number 5 on the UK chart.

Listen to the album below:

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The band supported lauded Brooklyn outfit Geese on the European leg of their Getting Killed Tour and opened up about the hype surrounding their dates as well as rawness of some of their fans.

"There were some very crazy moments," they recalled. "A lot of people outside these venues hours before anyone was playing a note.

"But we had a great time, and I think everyone who came to see the shows was, was great. We walked in expecting maybe we're not the band they want to see, they want to see the big boys, they want to see Geese, you know. But people were very, very kind, and, um, not a lot of phones actually either, which is really nice."

Westside Cowboy have played a number of festival dates this summer, including stints at Green Man, Tramlines, Latitude, Truck Festival and Reading & Leeds across August bank holiday weekend which also saw headline sets from Fontaines D.C., Florence + The Machine, Charli xcx, Chase and Status and Dave.

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