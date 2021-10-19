Willow and Avril Lavigne share Grow collab ft. Travis Barker

The Sk8er Boi singer has joined Willow Smith on her latest single, which also features Blink 182's Travis Barker.

Willow Smith has released the video for G R O W with Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker.

The song is taken from Willow’s album lately i feel EVERYTHING, which marks a transition into pop-punk for the 20-year-old musician.

Legendary Blink-182 drummer can be heard on the track while the video sees Willow and Avril stomp around a model town while singing lyrics about finding yourself and healing from past mistakes.

Willow and Avril take turns singing the song’s verses and chorus, with the pair singing: “I been putting work in, healing myself / Still got room to grow / I been really searching emotional wealth

Honestly my heart is broke”.

Watch the video below:

Willow, who is the daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett, first launched her music career back in 2010 with the single Whip My Hair when she was just 10 years old.

She went on to release the albums Ardipithecus in 2015, The 1st in 2017 and Willow in 2019.

Travis Barker, meanwhile, has been working as a producer and musician with a variety of young stars over recent years.

The All The Small Things rocker has a history of working with a variety of budding musicians, including Machine Gun Kelly and Kenny Hoopla, on their albums Born With Horns and Survivors Guilt: The Mixtape respectively.

