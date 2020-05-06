WATCH: Toddler covers Rage Against The Machine with her dad and it's adorable

A YouTuber has shared a rendition of the outfit's iconic Killing In The Name anthem with his young daughter Audrey on vocals.

A toddler has gone viral for covering Rage Against The Machine with her dad... and absolutely smashing it.

The cute tot, named Audrey, appeared on her dad's YouTube channel back in late April, joining him on a rendition of the outfit's famous Killing In The Name anthem.

For those of you who are worried it all gets a bit sweary, we're happy to confirm the duo don't get to that part of the 1992 single.

Watch their video above courtesy of YouTube channel Paradigmaestro.

VIDEO: This cover of Rage Against The Machine is anything but angry

Zach de la Rocha of Rage Against The Machine in 2008. Picture: Eric Thayer/Getty Images

Their most recent version of the track is picking up views too, which sees Audrey joined by a band of experienced musicians.

See them all in action below:

It's not the only cover Audrey has done with her dad, also tackling Red Hot Chili Pepper's Otherside this week.

Audrey and her dad's Killing In The Name cover will no doubt cheer up many RATM fans, who were set to see the band play live this year.

This week saw them confirm the postponement of their 2020 reunion tour and the rescheduling of the dates for next year.

The Wake Up rockers wrote in an official statement: "Rage Against the Machine will commence our tour at such a time when we are confident it will be safe for our fans. The rerouted dates (health and safety permitting) are at ratm.com and your tickets will be honoured for the postponed shows."

Despite all of their 2020 dates being postponed, nothing has been said yet of their headline set at Reading & Leeds 2020, which is due to take place on the August bank holiday weekend.

The festival organisers last released a statement in early March, which read: At this time, Reading/Leeds Festival is going ahead as planned. Please be assured that the safety and health of all staff and visitors is our main priority and we are implementing recommendations and instructions appropriately.

"We are closely monitoring official guidance from the World Health Organisation, Public Health England, UK Government, local public health authorities and are working with event promoters and organisers as information evolves.

"If you are attending, please follow the most up to date information on the Coronavirus that is available at: World Health Organisation, UK Government and the NHS."

READ MORE: Will Reading and Leeds Festival 2020 go ahead? Organisers release statement

