Watch The Last Dinner Party on the road in video for new single Big Dog

The Last Dinner Party have shared new material. Picture: Rachell Smith

By Jenny Mensah

The art rockers have shared a taste of new material, plus an accompanying video which sees them on the road.

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The Last Dinner Party have shared their new single Big Dog.

Co-produced alongside Animesh Raval, the song is described as "a dark, forceful and almost PJ Harvey shaped three minutes of leftfield art-pop."

The music is also released alongside a spoken word piece Come All You Beasts, which they regularly recite before performing the the track.

Watch TLDP perform Big Dog the track on the road below and listen to Come All You Beasts here.

The Last Dinner Party - Big Dog (On The Road)

Explaining the poem, Come All You Beasts, bassist Georgia Davies comments, “Come All You Beasts was written as a way to introduce the folkloric and storytelling elements of From the Pyre to Big Dog. The themes of the song were interpolated with Bible verses, subverting prescriptive messages about women’s safety. We have always been inspired by poetry and performance in all forms, so spoken word with improvisational accompaniment felt like a natural extension of our art."

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The band's new releases come as the band are in the midst of their US headline tour, which will run until mid June before they return for dates at the likes of Isle of Wight Festival, TRNSMT and Latitude Festival.

The Nothing Matters rockers will also play a supporting set at Wolf Alice's milestone headline date at Finsbury Park, before playing their first festival headline slot at Wilderness.

The band have also been announced as support for Olivia Rodrigo when she takes The Unravelled Tour to Los Angeles and New York in January and February 2027, marking a full circle moment for the band who previously supported Rodrigo at BEST Hyde PArk back in June 2025.

In addition, this October The Last Dinner Party will return to the US for a 14-date support run for Sombr.

Last month The Last Dinner Party hosted The Market Place at The MáLà Project, Brooklyn where they invited a hand-picked selection of local artists and creatives to exhibit and sell their work, offering a unique platform to help introduce new and established artists to a new audience.

The band have also continued their Ribbons for Provisions project throughout their current US tour, supporting local food banks in each of the cities they’ve visited with ribbons handed out to volunteers and donors.

The band recently raised almost £50,000 for the initiative in the UK and Europe and have already raised over $40,000 and counting in the US.

Meanwhile, In April was announced that the band would be one of seven acts taking part in War Child's Secret 7" Record Auction for 2026.

The Sinner rockers join the late Beatles legend John Lennon, The Maccabees, Skunk Anansie's Skin, Gabrielle, Glass Animals and Bastille to contribute their tracks for this year's campaign, which will see artists submit original designs for record sleeves.

Artists have until 1st June to submit their designs to be considered for inclusion in the exhibition, which will be available to purchase via an online auction, which will raise money to support the organisation’s vital work delivering specialist mental health support, immediate aid, education, and protection to some of the world’s most vulnerable children.

The artists featured on War Child's Secret 7" record auction for 2026. Picture: Press

The 7" tracks confirmed for this year's project are John Lennon's Out the Blue from his 1973’s Mind Games album, The Last Dinner Party’s Let’s Do It Again! from the recent War Child HELP(2) album, Gabrielle’s 2001 number four hit single Out of Reach, The Maccabees’ 2009 track No Kind Words, Skin’s Purple from her 2006 solo album Fake Chemical State, Glass Animals’ 2016 track Take a Slice and Bastille’s 2022 song Hope For The Future.

The artists’ identities and the track inside will remain a mystery until the record is in the hands of the buyer.

All 700 record sleeves from this year's Secret 7" project will be exhibited at 180 studios from 18th August to 30th August 2026.

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Secret 7” takes seven tracks from some of the world’s best-known musicians, with every song being pressed just 100 times onto seven-inch vinyl, creating 700 limited-edition 7” records. Artists, designers, illustrators and creatives from around the world then create a completely original sleeve inspired by a track of their choice, turning each vinyl into a one-of-a-kind collectible. Previous editions have included sleeves by some of our greatest living artists and designers, including Ai Weiwei, Yoko Ono, Anish Kapoor, and Es Devlin.

Across nine editions to date, Secret 7” has raised over £900,000, supporting War Child’s vital work protecting, educating, and standing up for the rights of children whose lives have been torn apart by war. 100% of proceeds from Secret 7” go directly to War Child’s work, including in the Middle East where an estimated 102 million children are at risk due to the escalating violence. War Child and its local partners are mobilising to reach as many of these children as possible with life-saving emergency assistance, protection, and mental health first-aid.

Listen to War Child's HELP (2) album, which was released earlier this year and also features The Last Dinner Party's Let's Do It Again below:

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