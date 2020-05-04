Watch DMA’S stripped-back "isolation version" of The Glow track

DMA'S Tommy O'Dell shares a stripped back version of The Glow track

The Aussie trio has shared a stunning performance of the title track from their forthcoming album, which is now out in July.

DMA'S have shared a stunning performance of their track The Glow.

A video, which the band shared on Facebook, sees lead singer Tommy O'Dell perform the heartfelt-track to camera, while playing on what appears to be the keyboard.

The Aussie outfit were due to release their album of the same name this month, but postponed it until 10 July this year.

Watch O'Dell's performance which was shared with the caption: "'The Glow’ (isolation version) Pre-order 'THE GLOW', out July 10th".

The Glow is available to pre-order here

Watch his performance below:

‘The Glow’ (isolation version) Pre-order 'THE GLOW', out July 10th: https://dmas.lnk.to/theglowID Posted by DMA'S on Sunday, 3 May 2020

Meanwhile, the band were also forced to delay their May tour dates due to COVID-19, but have maintained that they're keeping their date at London's Alexandra Palace on 23 October 2020.

Due to COVID-19 it's necessary to postpone our May tour to later in the year. Keep hold of your tickets,back with new dates shortly. Ally Pally going ahead!



We'll be streaming the entire Brixton show,details to follow. Here's 'Life Is A Game Of Changing' https://t.co/ZEddp5lOqH pic.twitter.com/lGyDf31a5d — DMA'S (@dmasmusic) April 6, 2020

Laast month also saw DMA'S Johnny Took share the first look at his side project BIG TIME.

The duo - which consist of the Silver band's guitarist and songwriter and his brother Matty - released their first ever single It's You, which came along with an accompanying video.

Johnny assured fans that his new side project did not spell the end for DMA'S, writing: "For people asking if DMA’S are ramping it down because me and Matty are releasing music under BIG TIME chill hard – DMA’S are just getting started. Matty and I have been playing music together since we were kids and we just wanna give some of that love to ya. Peace."

The guitarist also shared an adorable picture of himself and his brother as children, with the caption: "BIG TIME have been doing press shots for fkn decades..."

BIG TIME have been doing press shots for fkn decades... pic.twitter.com/duJoMWRDfb — Johnny Took (@JohnnyTook1) April 14, 2020

