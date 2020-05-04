Watch DMA’S stripped-back "isolation version" of The Glow track

4 May 2020, 12:43 | Updated: 4 May 2020, 12:49

DMA'S Tommy O'Dell shares a stripped back version of The Glow track on Facebook
DMA'S Tommy O'Dell shares a stripped back version of The Glow track on Facebook. Picture: Facebook/DMA'S

The Aussie trio has shared a stunning performance of the title track from their forthcoming album, which is now out in July.

DMA'S have shared a stunning performance of their track The Glow.

A video, which the band shared on Facebook, sees lead singer Tommy O'Dell perform the heartfelt-track to camera, while playing on what appears to be the keyboard.

The Aussie outfit were due to release their album of the same name this month, but postponed it until 10 July this year.

Watch O'Dell's performance which was shared with the caption: "'The Glow’ (isolation version) Pre-order 'THE GLOW', out July 10th".

The Glow is available to pre-order here

Watch his performance below:

‘The Glow’ (isolation version) Pre-order 'THE GLOW', out July 10th: https://dmas.lnk.to/theglowID

Posted by DMA'S on Sunday, 3 May 2020

Meanwhile, the band were also forced to delay their May tour dates due to COVID-19, but have maintained that they're keeping their date at London's Alexandra Palace on 23 October 2020.

VIDEO: DMA'S translate Australian slang

Laast month also saw DMA'S Johnny Took share the first look at his side project BIG TIME.

The duo - which consist of the Silver band's guitarist and songwriter and his brother Matty - released their first ever single It's You, which came along with an accompanying video.

Watch the video for It's You here:

Johnny assured fans that his new side project did not spell the end for DMA'S, writing: "For people asking if DMA’S are ramping it down because me and Matty are releasing music under BIG TIME chill hard – DMA’S are just getting started. Matty and I have been playing music together since we were kids and we just wanna give some of that love to ya. Peace."

The guitarist also shared an adorable picture of himself and his brother as children, with the caption: "BIG TIME have been doing press shots for fkn decades..."

WATCH: DMA'S Life Is A Game Of Changing gets Orbital remix

Latest On Radio X

Beatles and Stones manager Allen Klein at his desk in 1996

The greatest managers in rock history

Features

Liam Gallagher shares performance of Eh La track

WATCH: Liam Gallagher shares performance of unreleased song Eh La

Liam Gallagher

Zack de la Rocha of Rage Against The Machine performs in 2010

Rage Against The Machine reschedule 2020 reunion gigs with question mark over Reading + Leeds slot
Bono from U2

The silliest things your favourite rock stars have done

Features

Famous opening lines from classic albums

QUIZ: Can You Name The Album From The Opening Line?

Quizzes

Hands placing vinyl on turntable

How do I clean vinyl records?

Features

Latest Videos

Brandon Flowers in The Killers' original and classic Mr. Brightside videos

Do you remember The Killers' original video for Mr. Brightside?

The Killers

Queen's Roger Taylor, Chris Moyles and Adam Lambert

Roger Taylor & Adam Lambert talk Queen's You Are The Champions single

The Chris Moyles Show

Queen + Adam Lambert release You Are The Champions, reworked from Queen song We Are The Champions for COVID-19 relief

Queen + Adam Lambert release You Are The Champions for COVID-19 relief

Queen

Dave Grohl and Glastonbury Festival 2017

Foo Fighters praise “magic” Times Like These cover by UK primary school

Foo Fighters