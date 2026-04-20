Watch Sombr joined by Billy Idol to perform Eyes Without A Face at Coachella 2026

Sombr and Billy Idol perform at Coachella 2026. Picture: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella

By Jenny Mensah

The New York singer-songwriter was joined by the 80s icon to perform his iconic 1984 single and also later covered Radiohead's Fake Plastic Trees.

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Sombr was joined on stage by Billy Idol at Coachella 2026.

The New York singer-songwriter, whose real name is Shane Michael Boose, invited the 80s icon on stage on Saturday (18th April) to perform his classic track Eyes Without A Face.

See them join forces on the 1984 single here:

Sombr also treated fans at the festival to a rendition of Radiohead's Fake Plastic Trees, which is taken from their 1995 album The Bends.

no im not okay #sombr #newmusic #cover #radiohead #sad #shorts

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The previous Saturday (11th April) saw Sombr share the stage with another famous William, inviting Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan to the stage to perform the band's iconic single, 1979, which has witnessed a resurgence thanks to TikTok.

Sombr and Billy Corgan perform at the 2026 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival. Picture: Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images

Speaking to the crowds the 20 year old musician said: "I want you to make the most noise for this person. It's the first time the ever playing at Coachella."

Watch their rendition of the iconic 1996 single, which suffered from a few technical difficulties, below:

Sombr with Billy Corgan - 1979 - Live at Coachella 2026

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Meanwhile Billy Idol is set to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame 2026.

The White Wedding singer makes up a record-breaking six British acts to recieve the honour this yeah, joining Oasis, Phil Collins, New Order/Joy Division, Sade and Iron Maiden in the Performer category this year.

See the full list of inductees below...

See the list of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2026 inductees:

Performer Category:

Phil Collins

Billy Idol

Iron Maiden

Joy Division/New Order

Oasis

Sade

Luther Vandross

Wu-Tang Clan

Early Influence Award:

Celia Cruz

Fela Kuti

Queen Latifah

MC Lyte

Gram Parsons

Musical Excellence Award:

Linda Creed

Arif Mardin

Jimmy Miller

Rick Rubin

Ahmet Ertegun Award:

Ed Sullivan

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