Watch the official trailer for Mystify Michael Hutchence documentary

The film will take a look at the INXS frontman's short and tragic life, with contributions from Kylie Minogue and more.

The first look at the forthcoming Michael Hutchence documentary has been unveiled online.

Mystify Michael Hutchence, which features unseen footage of the late INXS frontman, tells the story about the life and times of the icon and charts his untimely demise.

Watch the trailer for the Richard Lowenstein film above.

The clip features footage of Hutchence's former girlfriends Kylie Minogue, supermodel Helena Christensen and the late Paula Yates, who he shared daughter Tiger Lily, with.

Mystify is set for release on 4 July 2019.

A still of the late INXS frontman Michael Hutchence in Mystify documentary. Picture: YouTube/ Madman Films

The video's description reads: "A journey into the heart and soul of #MichaelHutchence, internationally renowned lead-singer of #INXS, a complex and shy man who spent the bulk of his life in the public eye, rarely revealing his true self to anyone except his very close friends.

"Rare archive footage and intimate insights from friends, lovers, family, colleagues and Michael Hutchence himself, portray his life from the beginning of his fractured family background to the peaks of rock stardom and down into the depths after a freak accident in Copenhagen removed his sense of taste and smell and seriously affected his ability to deal with his unravelling personal and professional life."

