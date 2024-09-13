Watch the moment Jon Bon Jovi helped talk a woman down from a bridge

Jon Bon Jovi on the The Kelly Clarkson Show - Season 5 in 2024. Picture: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Bon Jovi frontman was believed to be shooting a music video in Nashville when his team came across someone in a mental health crisis.

Jon Bon Jovi has been praised after he was seen saving a woman from jumping off the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Metro Nashville Police Department took to social media on the evening of Wednesday 11th September to confirm that the Bon Jovi frontman had “persuaded” a woman to “come off the ledge over the Cumberland River to safety”.

The police department shared a video, which sees the Livin' On A Prayer singer speaking calmly to the person in crisis and eventually managing to get them to come back onto the bridge before giving them a hug.

Watch the powerful moment below:

Jon Bon Jovi talks woman off a bridge

A post from Chief John Drake on Metro Nashville PD's X account read: "A shout out to@jonbonjovi & his team for helping a woman on the Seigenthaler Ped Bridge Tue night. Bon Jovi helped persuade her to come off the ledge over the Cumberland River to safety.

"It takes all of us to help keep each other safe".

People were quick to praise the New Jersey rocker, with Carmine Sabia writing: "Jon Bon Jovi greatest rock star in the world and now hero."

David Rosenblatt wrote: "There's so much taking place in this video. How did some people walk by without doing anything?! Who is that photographer! Most importantly what a mitzvah by JBJ".

Another added: "That’s awesome, if we could get more in the world to actually care for others rather than just themselves, this world would be much a better place."

And one fan helpfully said: "This moved me to tears. In a time of such division and hardship, I can truly feel the love in his actions. Well done, @jonbonjovi. A beautiful example of empathy and kindness."

And one wrapped it up quite fittingly, commenting: "We’re all living on a prayer, to one degree or another."

Suicide charity SAVE wrote: "@jonbonjovi Thank you for stepping in and stepping up to SAVE a life! Keep doing what you do in the world!"

Helping people in need isn't an unusual endeavour for the 62-year-old icon.

Back in 2006, he founded JBJ Soul Foundation, which "has worked to break the cycle of hunger, poverty and homelessness through developing partnerships, creating programs and providing grant funding to support innovative community benefit organizations."

If you were affected by the themes in this article, please reach out to the following helplines:

Mind:

Support line: 0300 102 1234.

This is a safe space for you to talk about your mental health. Our advisors are trained to listen to you and help you find specialist support if you need it.We're open 9am to 6pm, Monday to Friday (except bank holidays).

Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM)

You can call the CALM on 0800 58 58 58 (5pm–midnight every day) if you're affected by suicide or suicidal thoughts. Or if you prefer not to speak on the phone, you could try the CALM webchat service.

Samaritans

You can contact Samaritans 24 hours a day, 365 days a year:

Samaritans is there for anyone who wants to talk.

National Suicide Prevention Helpline UK

Offers a supportive listening service to anyone with thoughts of suicide. You can call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline UK on 0800 689 5652 (6pm to midnight every day).

Shout

If you would prefer not to talk but want some mental health support, you could text SHOUT to 85258. Shout offers a confidential 24/7 text service providing support if you are in crisis and need immediate help.

Papyrus HOPELINEUK

If you're under 35 and struggling with suicidal feelings, or concerned about a young person who might be struggling, you can call Papyrus HOPELINEUK on 0800 068 4141 (24 hours, 7 days a week), email pat@papyrus-uk.org or text 07786 209 697.