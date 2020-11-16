Watch Jack Black take part in the WAP dance challenge

See the Tenacious D rocker try out some dance moves while wearing speedos to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's hit.

Jack Black has given his own take on the WAP dance challenge.

The Tenacious D rocker shared a video of himself enthusiastically dancing to a more PG version of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's summer hit and people are loving it.

The School of Rock star left very little to the imagination as he twerked and danced for the camera in red Speedos - all while a hose sprayed water all over his body.

Jack Black's efforts haven't gone unnoticed and so far he's been given the seal of approval from everyone from Beck to Robert Downey Jr.

Watch his take on the trend above.

Jack Black takes on the WAP dance challenge. Picture: 1. Instagram/Jack Black 2. YouTube

It's not the only japes Jack's been involved in lately. Last month saw him dress up with his Tenacious D bandmate Kyle Glass for a cover of Time Warp from The Rocky Horror Picture Show to encourage fans to vote in the US election.

They enlisted the help of a few famous faces too with the likes of Yeah Yeah Yeahs' Karen O, Phoebe Bridgers, Peaches, Ezra Miller, Reggie Watts, Eric Andre, Sara Silverman, Halloween star Jamie Lee Curtis and original Rocky Horror Picture Show star Susan Sarandon joining them on the call.

