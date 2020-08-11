WATCH: Beabadoobee performs a special acoustic version of Care

11 August 2020, 12:36 | Updated: 11 August 2020, 12:41

See Bea play Radio X's Record Of The Week live from home.

Beabadoobee is a 20 year old singer-songwriter born in the Phillipines but raised in London. She's labelmates with The 1975 and Wolf Alice as part of the Dirty Hit stable. While lockdown has paused any live performances, she has recorded a special acoustic version of her last single Care, which is Radio X's Record Of The Week.

After teaching herself to play via YouTube tutorials, Bea's first song Coffee gathered hundreds of thousands of streams in a matter of days through a fan-uploaded video.

Beabadoobee
Beabadoobee. Picture: Press

2019 saw her release four EPs - Lice, Patched Up, Loveworm and Space Cadet - and her unique dreampop has notched up over 30 million streams on Spotify. 2020 kicked off with a nomination for the BRIT Rising Star Award, and her debut album, Fake It Flowers, will arrive in October 2020.

Radio X's Best New Bands And Artists For 2020

You can watch Beabadoobee perform another track from the album, Sorry, right here.

