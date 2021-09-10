War Child re-release four classic albums 1 Love, Hope, Help! A Day In The Life and War Child Presents Heroes

The four classic albums, which were released for War Child between 2002 and 2009 feature the likes of Muse, Stereophonics, Oasis, Lily Allen, Radiohead and more.

War Child have re-released four of their classic albums today (Friday 10 September).

The charity - which strives to protect, educate and stand up for the rights of children caught up in war - has released 1 Love, Hope, Help! A Day In The Life and War Child Presents Heroes via their recently launched independent record label, War Child Records- their recently launched independent record label.

The four classic albums were released by the charity between 2002 and 2009 and feature the likes of Muse, Stereophonics, Oasis, George Michael, Avril Lavigne, Paul McCartney, David Bowie, Coldplay, Radiohead, Gorillaz, Manic Street Preachers, Beck, Keane, Lily Allen, Elbow and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

All the albums will be made available on digital and streaming platforms for the first time, and re-issued on limited edition vinyl for the first time.

Visit to warchild.org.uk to find out more about the charity and to donate.

Rich Clarke, Head of War Child Records, said: "We are delighted to make this fantastic collection of music available to a new generation of fans and get these incredible songs, donated through the generosity of the artist community, raising vital funds for War Child’s life saving work again. There are some amazing tracks that haven’t been heard for decades like George Michael’s version of ‘The Grave’ that we’re incredibly proud to put up on DSPs and out on vinyl for the first time. The need for War Child’s work has never been greater, we’re on the ground in Afghanistan where children are in ever more urgent need of food, hygiene kits and psychological first aid. By taking the time to listen to these songs on your favourite streaming platform or pre-ordering the vinyl you can help make a difference."

Stream the albums and pre-order them in vinyl.

Listen to War Child's 1Love below and pre-order it on the official store.

1 Love tracklisting:

Side A

Starsailor – All Or Nothing

Feeder – The Power Of Love

Sugababes – Killer

Muse – House Of The Rising Sun

Side B

Stereophonics – Nothing Compares 2 U

Faithless and Dido – Dub Be Good To Me

Oasis – Merry Christmas Everybody

Elbow – Something In The Air

Side C

The Reelists ft. Ms Dynamite – Back To Life (However Do You Want Me)

Manic Street Preachers – Out Of Time

Badly Drawn Boy and Jools Holland & His Rhythm and Blues Orchestra – Come On Eileen

The Prodigy – Ghost Town

Side D

Jimmy Eat World – Firestarter

Darius – Pretty Flamingos

More Fire Crew ft Gabrielle – Dreams

McAlmont and Butler – Back For Good

Listen to War Child's Hope and pre-order it on the official store.

Hope tracklisting:

Side A

Travis – The Beautiful Occupation

Avril Lavigne – Knockin On Heaven’s Door

Paul McCartney – Calico Skies

David Bowie – Everyone Says ‘Hi’ (METRO Mix)

George Michael – The Grave

Side B

Ronan Keating – In The Ghetto

Beverly Knight – Love’s In Need Of Love Today

Moby – Nearer

New Order – Vietnam

Side C

Basement Jaxx ft Yellowman – Love Is The Answer

Spiritualized – Hold On (War Child Mix)

The Charlatans – You Gotta Have Peace

Beth Orton – Ooh Child

Side D

Tom McRae – Border Song

Billy Bragg – The Wolf Covers It’s Tracks

Yusuf Islam – Peace Train

Listen to War Child's Help! A Day In The Life and pre-order it on the official store.

Help! A Day In The Life tracklisting:

Side A

Coldplay – How You See The World No. 2

Razorlight – Kirby’s House

Radiohead – I Want None Of This

Keane and Faultline – Goodbye Yellow Brick Road

Emmanuel Jal – Gua

Side B

Gorillaz – Hong Kong

Manic Street Preachers – Leviathan

Kaiser Chiefs – I Heard It Through The Grapevine

Damien Rice – Cross-Eyed Bear

Side C

The Magic Numbers – Gone Are The Days

Tinariwen – Cler Achel

The Coral – It Was Nothing

Mylo – Mars Needs Women

Maximo Park – Wasteland

Side D

Elbow – Snowball

Bloc Party – The Present

Hard Fi – Help Me Please

The Go! Team – Phantom Broadcast

Babyshambles – From Bollywood To Battersea

Listen to War Child Presents Heroes and pre-order it on the official store.

War Child Presents Heroes tracklisting:

Side A

Beck – Leopard Skin Pillbox Hat

Scissor Sisters – Do The Strand

Lily Allen ft Mick Jones – Straight To Hell

Side B

Elbow – Running To Stand Still

TV On The Radio – Heroes

Hot Chip – Transmission

Side C

The Kooks – Victoria

Estelle – Superstition

Rufus Wainwright – Medley From Brian Wilson’s Smile

Peaches – Search And Destroy

Side D

The Hold Steady – Atlantic City

The Like – You Belong To Me

Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Sheena Is A Punk Rocker

Franz Ferdinand – Call Me

1 Love, Hope, Help! A Day In The Life and War Child Presents Heroes have been cut by Geoff Pesche at Abbey Road to be put onto limited release vinyl for the very first time.

Available for pre-order now on 12” vinyl in classic black, yellow (independent record store exclusive) and red (D2C exclusive) from all good retailers or from the War Child Records online store which also features a core range of merchandise including t-shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts and caps.

ABOUT WAR CHILD UK

War Child UK is the only specialist charity for children affected by conflict. For more than two decades we’ve been driven by a single goal – for no child’s life to be torn apart by war. We aim to reach children as early as possible when conflict breaks out and stay to support them through their recovery – keeping them safe, helping them learn and cope with their experiences, and equipping them with skills for the future. We understand children’s needs, respect their rights, and put them at the centre of the solution and campaign for changes to policies and practices to support children in conflict, working with children and young people themselves to demand their rights. Together with our partners we deliver our vital, life-saving work in 15 countries across Africa, Asia and the Middle East, and Latin America. In 2019 alone, we reached over 100,000 children.

