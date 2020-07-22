Marcus Mumford discusses War Child's Emergency Coronavirus Crowdfunder

22 July 2020, 16:19 | Updated: 22 July 2020, 16:46

The Mumford & Sons frontman joined The Chris Moyles Show to talk about the charities' new initiative to help war-torn children during the pandemic.

Marcus Mumford called into The Chris Moyles Show this week to talk about War Child's Emergency Coronavirus Crowdfunder.

The Mumford And Sons frontman - who is a global ambassador for War Child along with his actress wife Carey Mulligan - explained how the charity has set up a special initiative to try and raise funds during the coronavirus pandemic.

With gigs and performances being greatly affected by COVID-19, the charity set out to find a new way to help the most vulnerable children across the world.

Watch the rocker speak to Chris Moyles about the six-week campaign, which aims to raise £300,000 to support children whose lives have been torn apart by war.

From now until 1st September, members of the public have the chance to buy something truly unique through the crowdfunder, whilst contributing to the important work that War Child is so committed to.

In this time of crisis, the creative community has come together again to support War Child's work by offering a unique range of exclusive items, experiences and designs available to 'buy now', through auctions and prize draws.

The prizes up for grabs include signed guitars from Marcus Mumford and Ed Sheeran, a private video call with Louis Tomlinson or Jamie Dornan, meet and greets from Ed Sheeran, The 1975 or Duran Duran and much much more.

Marcus Mumford talks to Chris Moyles about War Child's Emergency Coronavirus Croudfunder
Marcus Mumford talks to Chris Moyles about War Child's Emergency Coronavirus Croudfunder. Picture: Radio X

Carey Mulligan, Global Ambassador for War Child UK, said: “Working with War Child for over six years has shown me not just the hardships that children in war-torn countries face every day, but the amazing resilience they hold in times of devastation. With COVID-19 causing restrictions on the aid we can bring, War Child’s emergency Coronavirus Crowdfunder is essential in bringing resources to children in conflict zones who are facing this new and deadly threat. The positive support I have received from peers to contribute to this campaign has been overwhelming and I am so grateful to anyone who can join us in raising these crucial funds.”

Find out more about War Child's Emergency Coronavirus Croudfunder here

Latest On Radio X

The Courteeners frontman Liam Fray on day 2 of TRNSMT Festival 2018

QUIZ: Throw away your Courteeners albums if you can't get 10/10 on this quiz

Quizzes

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl at Let's Go Crazy The GRAMMY Salute To Prince

Dave Grohl pens powerful essay in support of teachers amid debate on reopening US schools

Foo Fighters

The Killers' Brandon Flowers in Mr. Brightside video and Will Smith as The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

The Killers' Mr. Brightside mashed up with The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme tune is epic

The Killers

Unknown Pleasures face mask

The best music-themed face masks

Features

Linkin Park's Chester Bennington performs in June 2017

Linkin Park fans share Chester Bennington’s old political tweets amid Trump cease and desist
Manchester's Gorilla venue in 2015

Manchester's The Deaf Institute and Gorilla venues saved from closure

Latest Videos

Pippa reads out her dinner invite to Michelle and Barack Obama

VIDEO: Pippa sent Michelle and Barack Obama a dinner invite

Pippa Taylor reveals she's got engaged to Toby Tarrant on The Chris Moyles Show

VIDEO: Pippa shares news of her engagement to Toby Tarrant on The Chris Moyles Show
Decklan McKenna sings Eels Jeannie's Diary for Radio X's Phone Covers

WATCH: Declan McKenna covers Eels in Radio X's Phone Covers

Features

Dom can't watch Chris Moyles' DJ set this week and he's fuming

Chris Moyles is fuming that Dom can't watch his DJ set