Marcus Mumford discusses War Child's Emergency Coronavirus Crowdfunder

The Mumford & Sons frontman joined The Chris Moyles Show to talk about the charities' new initiative to help war-torn children during the pandemic.

Marcus Mumford called into The Chris Moyles Show this week to talk about War Child's Emergency Coronavirus Crowdfunder.

The Mumford And Sons frontman - who is a global ambassador for War Child along with his actress wife Carey Mulligan - explained how the charity has set up a special initiative to try and raise funds during the coronavirus pandemic.

With gigs and performances being greatly affected by COVID-19, the charity set out to find a new way to help the most vulnerable children across the world.

Watch the rocker speak to Chris Moyles about the six-week campaign, which aims to raise £300,000 to support children whose lives have been torn apart by war.

We’re very excited to announce that our Emergency Coronavirus Crowdfunder is now live! https://t.co/XaXdrcUnLJ #KeepThemSafe pic.twitter.com/Yh3LyD81tq — War Child UK (@WarChildUK) July 21, 2020

From now until 1st September, members of the public have the chance to buy something truly unique through the crowdfunder, whilst contributing to the important work that War Child is so committed to.

In this time of crisis, the creative community has come together again to support War Child's work by offering a unique range of exclusive items, experiences and designs available to 'buy now', through auctions and prize draws.

The prizes up for grabs include signed guitars from Marcus Mumford and Ed Sheeran, a private video call with Louis Tomlinson or Jamie Dornan, meet and greets from Ed Sheeran, The 1975 or Duran Duran and much much more.

Carey Mulligan, Global Ambassador for War Child UK, said: “Working with War Child for over six years has shown me not just the hardships that children in war-torn countries face every day, but the amazing resilience they hold in times of devastation. With COVID-19 causing restrictions on the aid we can bring, War Child’s emergency Coronavirus Crowdfunder is essential in bringing resources to children in conflict zones who are facing this new and deadly threat. The positive support I have received from peers to contribute to this campaign has been overwhelming and I am so grateful to anyone who can join us in raising these crucial funds.”