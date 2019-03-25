Vote NOW for Radio X Best Of British 2019

Radio X is asking YOU to name the Best British Song Of All Time - and voting has opened!

Last year, Radio X listeners voted Live Forever by Oasis as the greatest British song ever.

Can they do it again? Or will another huge act push them off the top?

Could Queen triumph again like they did in 2017 with Bohemian Rhapsody?

Should Arctic Monkeys take the top spot this year with one of their many excellent tracks?

Or should a new artist like Jade Bird, Blossoms or Catfish And The Bottlemen get a look in?

Over the next three weeks, the 100 best tracks will be compiled as Radio X listeners vote for the Best British Song Of All Time.

The Top 100 countdown will take place on Radio X on Easter Monday, 22 April from 10am. It promises to be an unmissable day of music!