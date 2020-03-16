Vote for Radio X's Best Of British with Strongbow

Radio X Best Of British 2020 with Strongbow. Picture: Radio X

Our fifth annual poll takes place on Easter Bank Holiday Monday on Radio X - vote now to have your say!

Radio X is asking YOU to name the Best British Song Of All Time.

The British Isles have given us some of the finest artists and songwriters in music history. But who are the greatest?

On Bank Holiday Easter Monday, Radio X will be counting down the Best British Songs Of All Time in our fifth annual poll.

Last year, Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody took home the title. In 2018, it was Live Forever by Manchester legends Oasis.

Could Arctic Monkeys take the top spot this year? Or should a new artist like Jade Bird, Blossoms or Sam Fender get a look in?

Make sure you cast your vote before 23:59 on Friday 3 April and the 100 best tracks will be compiled as the Best British Songs Of All Time.

The Top 100 countdown of Radio X's Best Of British with Strongbow will take place on Easter Monday 13 April.

Need some inspiration? Listen to the Best Of British playlist on Radio X every weekday at 1pm, Saturdays at 7pm and Sundays at 4pm.

You can listen to Radio X via Global Player, smart speaker, on 104.9 FM in London, 97.7 FM in Manchester, online and on digital radio right across the UK.