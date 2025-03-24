How to vote for Radio X Best Of British 2025 with B&Q

Radio X Best Of British with B&Q takes place on Easter Monday. Picture: Radio X/B&Q

Radio X and B&Q are asking YOU To name the Best British Song Of All Time in our TENTH annual poll!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

By Radio X

The British Isles have given us some of the finest artists in music history - but who is the greatest?

Radio X and B&Q are asking YOU To name the Best British Song Of All Time in our TENTH annual poll!

Every Bank Holiday Easter Monday for the past decade, Radio X has counted down the Best British Songs Of All Time. Now we want YOU to name the DEFINITIVE Best Of British song for 2025.

Vote for Radio X Best Of British with B&Q. Picture: Radio X

B&Q has everything you need to embrace the joy of your garden. Picture: B&Q

B&Q has everything you need to embrace the joy of your garden, from stylish bistro sets and outdoor sofas to warm fire pits and outdoor kitchens. Explore their outdoor ranges in store, at diy.com or via the app.

How to vote for Radio X Best Of British with B&Q online

Click here to be taken to the Best Of British mini-site

Pick your three favourite British tracks from the suggestions - or suggest your own

Enter your details and submit your vote!

How to vote for Radio X Best Of British with B&Q via Global Player

Download the FREE Global Player app Find Radio X on the "Live Radio" tab Tap the Best Of British tile that says VOTE NOW Pick your three favourite British tracks from the suggestions - or suggest your own Enter your details and submit your vote!

Download Global Player from the Apple App Store

Download Global Player from Google Play (Android)

Vote for your THREE favourite British tracks before 23.59 on Sunday, 13th April. and we’ll count down the 100 most popular tracks on Radio X on Easter Monday, 21st April.

Previous Best Of British winners: 2022's champion Sam Fender, Oasis and Queen. Picture: Pictorial Press Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo/Press

Looking back over a decade of votes, Oasis have taken home the title the most number of times: they've won on four separate occasions with their classic 1994 hit Live Forever, while the inaugural poll saw them triumph with the evergreen anthem Wonderwall. Could the Gallagher brothers triumph in the year that finally sees them reunite for a series of high profile shows?

Queen's operatic 1975 milestone Bohemian Rhapsody won in 2017, 2019 and 2020, while in 2022 Sam Fender romped home with his generation-defining track Seventeen Going Under.

Is it time for a new song to take home the crown? Could new tunes from Kasabian or Blossoms knock Oasis off the top spot? Or should a newer artist like The Lathums or The Last Dinner Party win the coveted prize?

Could The Last Dinner Party, Courteeners or Manic Street Preachers be included in this year's Top 100? Picture: Press

When you're voting, why not consider some of the excellent new tunes that have come out in the past 12 months, from the likes of Travis, Jake Bugg, The Wombats, The Zutons, Courteeners, The Cure or Manic Street Preachers?

New entries in 2024 came from Nothing But Thieves, and The Libertines, while making a return to the chart last year were The Clash with London Calling, The Prodigy with Breathe and Paranoid Android by Radiohead.

2024's chart saw re-entries from the likes of Radiohead, The Clash and The Libertines. Picture: Alamy/Press

Need some more inspiration for voting? Listen to the Best Of British playlist on Radio X every weekday at 1pm and Sundays at 4pm. Or...

Radio X is available on 104.9 FM in London, 97.7 FM in Manchester, across the UK on DAB digital radio and on Global Player on your smart speaker (“play Radio X”), iOS or Android device and at radiox.co.uk.