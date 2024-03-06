Radio X Best Of British 2024 - how to vote

Radio X Best Of British returns on Easter Monday, 1st April. Picture: Radio X

Radio X is asking YOU to name the Best British Song Of All Time in our ninth annual poll!

The British Isles have given us some of the finest artists in music history - but who is the greatest?

On Bank Holiday Easter Monday, Radio X will be counting down the Best British Songs Of All Time in our eighth annual poll. And VOTING IS NOW OPEN!

How to vote for Radio X Best Of British 2024 online

Click here to be taken to the Best Of British mini-site

Pick your three favourite British tracks from the suggestions - or suggest your own

Enter your details and submit your vote!

How to vote for Radio X Best Of British 2024 via Global Player

Download the FREE Global Player app Find Radio X on the "Live Radio" tab Tap the Best Of British tile that says VOTE NOW Pick your three favourite British tracks from the suggestions - or suggest your own Enter your details and submit your vote!

Vote for your THREE favourite British tracks before 23.59 on Sunday, 24th March. and we’ll count down the 100 most popular tracks on Radio X on Easter Monday, 1st April.

Previous Best Of British winners: 2022's champion Sam Fender, Oasis and Queen. Picture: Pictorial Press Ltd/Alamy Stock Photo/Press

Oasis have taken home the title the most number of times: they won last year and on two other occasions with their classic Live Forever, while the inaugural poll saw them triumph with the evergreen Wonderwall.

Queen's operatic 1975 anthem Bohemian Rhapsody has won the poll in 2017, 2019 and 2020, while in 2022 Sam Fender romped home with his generation-defining track Seventeen Going Under.

Could one of these artists win again, or will the prize go to a brand new song? Could a recent track by the likes of Blur, Wet Leg, The Lathums or Nothing But Thieves be in the running for 2024?

New entries in 2023 came from Wet Leg, The Lathums and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds.... while making a return to the chart last year were The Libertines with Don't Look Back Into The Sun, The Stone Roses with Made Of Stone, Muse with Hysteria and Blur with the classic Parklife.

And why not consider some of the excellent new tunes that have come out in the past 12 months, from the likes of The Snuts, The Last Dinner Party, Nothing But Thieves, The Vaccines, Blossoms and Findlay, plus the stellar collaboration between Liam Gallagher and John Squire.

Will new songs by The Last Dinner Party, The Snuts or Nothing But Thieves be making the chart this year? Picture: Press

Need some inspiration for voting? Listen to the Best Of British playlist on Radio X every weekday at 1pm and Sundays at 4pm. Or...

