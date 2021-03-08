Vote for Radio X's Best Of British 2021

Our sixth annual poll takes place on Easter Bank Holiday Monday on Radio X - be a part of the biggest debate of the year and make a difference!

Radio X is once again asking YOU to name the Best British Song Of All Time. The British Isles have given us some of the finest artists in music history - but who is the greatest?

On Bank Holiday Easter Monday, Radio X will be counting down the Best British Songs Of All Time in our sixth annual poll. Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody has taken home the title for the last two years. In 2018, it was Live Forever by Manchester legends Oasis.

Could Arctic Monkeys or The Stone Roses take the top spot this year? Or could a fresh new artist like Tom Grennan, Beabadoobee or Sam Fender get a look in?

Cast your three votes before Sunday 28 March and the 100 most popular tracks will be counted down on Radio X on Easter Monday 5 April.

