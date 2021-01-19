Viral Dreams TikTok star set for Biden's virtual Inauguration Day celebrations

Nathan Apodaca, who shot to fame after skating along to Fleetwood Mac's Dreams on TikTok, will reportedly take part in the virtual event.

Nathan Apodaca has been recruited for Joe Biden's Inauguration celebrations.

According to TMZ, the man behind the viral TikTok video, which saw him skateboard to Fleetwood Mac's Dreams while drinking Ocean Spray, is reportedly set to take part in the President-elect's virtual Inauguration Parade

Apodaca, who is also known by his handle @420doggface208, is said to have caught the attention of the planning team, who asked him to join the project after they saw how his feel-good video uplifted the globe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The outlet has added that Nathan, who hails from Idaho Falls in the United States has already shot something for the event, which will no doubt be a nod to his huge viral moment.

The viral moment has been the gift that keeps on giving for the skater and Fleetwood Mac, who enjoyed a significant lift in streams of the 1977 hit and their Rumours album.

Since he posted the clip in September 2020, he's not only racked up tens of millions of views on TikTok, but he was also surprised by Mick Fleetwood on live TV with the rocker also paying homage to his video himself.

Lindsey Buckingham - who is no longer a part of the band - also took time to share his own version of the viral clip, opting to take to a horse instead.

Nathan was also gifted a cranberry-coloured truck from Ocean Spray... which was, of course, filled with tons bottles of their now famous Cran-Raspberry flavour.

The news comes after it was announced that New Radicals were set to reunite for the first time in 22 years to perform at the Biden Inauguration parade.

The 90s pop-rockers, who are most famous for their 1998 hit You Get What You Give are getting the band back together for the special occasion to be a "beacon of light".

As reported by the Independent, the band's frontman Gregg Alexander said in a statement: "If there’s one thing on Earth that would possibly make us get the band together, if only for a day, it is the hope that our song could be even the tiniest beacon of light in such a dark time".

He added: "America knows in its heart that things will get bright again with a new administration and a real plan for vaccines on the way. That’s the message of the song… this world is gonna pull through."

The 90s earworm was present during the Democrats campaign, with Vice President Elect Kamala Harris's husband Doug Emhoff using it as a walk-on song.

The anthem also carries deeper significance for President elect Joe Biden, as he cites it a the Biden family theme song when his son Beau was battling cancer.

