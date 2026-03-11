Violet Grohl talks debut album, her love for Scotland and her dad's Sunday roasts

By Jenny Mensah

The singer-songwriter spoke to Radio X's Dan O'Connell about everything from her debut album to the inspiration behind her 595 track.

Despite still being a teenager, Violet Grohl has already performed on huge stages across the globe, backing her Foo Fighters frontman father and growing up around everyone from Queens of The Stone Age rocker Josh Homme to Foos and Nirvana legend Pat Smear.

But the eldest daughter of Dave Grohl is now stepping out on her own, having secured herself a record contract without her father even knowing.

Today (11th March) saw her announce her debut studio album, Be Sweet To Me, which is set for release on 29th May 2026 and she caught with Radio X's to discuss the record and some of its influences - including the saucy vintage tee she bought, which her dad tried to hide from her.

On new track 595 (pronounced five ninety five), she told Dan O'Connell: "It was inspired by a T-shirt that I have. It's an old sex phone line ad and I got it on Etsy a while ago, and my dad actually opened up my package and saw the shirt and then hid it in his studio for a couple months.I scoured the house looking for the shirt because it said it was delivered and then I found it in a box in a studio."

"We went into the studio and we had this kind of idea for like a heavy, like kind of desert, rocky, heavier kind of song and the shirt was just such a main focus that day," she said of the track's sound. "There were so many little lines on the shirt that were just so perfect and we were like, this is kind of incredible. We should write a song about this."

Watch our full interview below and the official video for Violet Grohl's 595 here:

Violet Grohl - 595

The song follows previous singles Applefish and former Radio X Record of the Week THUM.

Though starting out as somewhat of a singer-songwriter, Violet formed a band to write the record. Asked if the process of finding the right people was a little like "dating," she replied: "Yeah, there is, there is a little bit of that where it's like, you know, you're an amazing player, but am I going to be able to sit on a tour bus with you for a week and deal with that?"

"No honestly, it kind of fell together very naturally," she went on. "Anthony [Paul Lopez] and Angel, who both worked on my record, they're a married couple. They mixed the record and Anthony played drums on the record and Angel played bass and some guitar. We co wrote together. They're just amazing."

She went on: "And then my guitar player, Salar [Rajabnik], he used to be a guitar tech for the Foos and he's just the most like, you have never met anyone in your life that knows that much about gear, about guitars, about music. He's just an encyclopaedia of knowledge. He's amazing. And they're all such talented, amazing musicians."

Violet Grohl in the Radio X studio. Picture: Radio X

You might think California-born Violet would be put off by the cold weather in the UK, but apparently when she's not vintage shopping in the English capital, she loves being up in Scotland staying in the historic town of Callander at her friends mansion, which just so happens to be inhabited by ghosts.

"I mean, I love. I love vintage shopping around London. It's amazing," she gushed when quizzed on some of her favourite pastimes on this side of the pond. "I also love Scotland so much. I love going up to Scotland. My best friends have a haunted mansion."

"There's the old owner of the house, who is very... he's kind of territorial," she recalled of the apparition. "You see him a lot in my best friend's room, 'cause her bedroom is in the old maid's quarters. There's a young maid that passed away on the property in the early 1900s, early 1920s. And she is very active. Her name is Christina Mckay. She's a documented death at the property [...] She's beautiful. She's very sad."

Despite her love for Scotland, Violet draws the line at their Scottish delicacy, telling Radio X: "I haven't. I don't know if I can do haggis."

Violet Grohl has shared the details of her debut. Picture: Bella Newman

Violet might not be sold on haggis but she's a big fan of roast dinners, which apparently her dad Dave excels at.

Speaking to Chris Moyles last month, the Learn To Fly rocker revealed that Violet told her parents she'd signed a deal with Auroura Records/Republic Records over dinner.

Asked about her father's recollection, Violet revealed: "It just kind of happened that way. Like we were both kind of busy at the same time off doing things. So it was like we would like text each other and catch up or I'd go over to my parents house for dinner and then we'd both kind of talk about like what we'd been up to. And that was that week's endeavour was dinner chat that week."

Quizzed on what was on the menu that fateful night, she added: "Oh, God, I can't remember, but my dad can make a killer Sunday roast and I'm pretty sure it was a Sunday roast."

British fans will also be pleased to hear that Yorkshire pudding is a must in the Grohl house to, as if we had any doubt?

Violet Grohl's debut album Be Sweet To Me is set for release on 29th May 2026.

The record is available to pre-order in black, blueberry jam (exclusive to indie retailers) and ivory vinyl (exclusive to the official artist store). Pre-save and pre-order the album here.

See its artwork and tracklisting below...

Violet Grohl's Be Sweet To Me album artwork. Picture: Press

See the tracklisting for Violet Grohl's Sweet To Me album:

THUM 595 Bug In The Cake Last Day I Loved You Big Memory Mobile Stars Often Others Applefish Cool Buzz Pool Of My Dream Plastic Couch

