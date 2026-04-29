Violet Grohl shares new single Cool Buzz and announces debut headline tour dates

Violet Grohl has shared a new single. Picture: Bella Newman

By Jenny Mensah

The track is the latest cut to be taken from the singer's debut album Be Sweet To Me, which is out next month.

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Violet Grohl has shared another taste of her new music and announced her first headline tour.

The eldest daughter of Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has unleashed the cool and grungy Cool Buzz, which is the next cut to be taken from her upcoming debut album Be Sweet To Me— out on 29th May 2026.

Watch the official lyric video for the single below:

Violet Grohl - Cool Buzz (Official Lyric Video)

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Cool Buzz follows Violets previously shared singles THUM, Applefish and 495 (pronounced five nighty five)—which was inspired by a vintage T-shirt with a sex phone line.

Listen to the track below:

Violet Grohl - 595

The 20-year-old rocker has also shared her plans to go on a US headline tour this year, which kicks off at Baby's All Right in Brooklyn on 4th June and will open for The Breeders in Baltimore and New York.

Violet is also set to hit the stage at a number of European festivals this summer, including Belgium's Pukkelpop Festival, Ireland's Electric Picnic and Reading & Leeds Festival 2026, where Fontaines D.C., Florence + The Machine, DAVE, Charli XCX and RAYE headline.

So far, her run of dates concludes with a performance at the CBGB festival in September, where she joins Morrissey, Patti Smith, Sex Pistols feat. Frank Carter and Interpol on the line-up.

Speaking about the track, she told Dan O'Connell: "It was inspired by a T-shirt that I have. It's an old sex phone line ad and I got it on Etsy a while ago, and my dad actually opened up my package and saw the shirt and then hid it in his studio for a couple months. I scoured the house looking for the shirt because it said it was delivered and then I found it in a box in a studio."

"We went into the studio and we had this kind of idea for like a heavy, like kind of desert, rocky, heavier kind of song and the shirt was just such a main focus that day," she said of the track's sound. "There were so many little lines on the shirt that were just so perfect and we were like, this is kind of incredible. We should write a song about this."

Violet Grohl on her debut album, meeting ghosts in Scotland and her dad's Sunday roast

Violet Grohl's debut album Be Sweet To Me is set for release on 29th May 2026.

The record is available to pre-order in black, blueberry jam (exclusive to indie retailers) and ivory vinyl (exclusive to the official artist store).

Pre-save and pre-order the album here.

See its artwork and tracklisting below...

Violet Grohl's Be Sweet To Me album artwork. Picture: Press

See the tracklisting for Violet Grohl's Sweet To Me album:

THUM 595 Bug In The Cake Last Day I Loved You Big Memory Mobile Stars Often Others Applefish Cool Buzz Pool Of My Dream Plastic Couch

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