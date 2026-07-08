Violet Grohl extends headline UK tour dates due to popular demand

Violet Grohl will play an intimate venue this autumn. Picture: Bella Newman

By Jenny Mensah

The THUM singer will now play an upgraded date in Manchester and a new show in Brighton.

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Violet Grohl has announced fresh tour dates for 2026.

The rocker - shared her plans to support her debut album Be Sweet To Me - with her first headline shows in London this year.

Now the daughter of Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has extended the dates - which will follow her debut performance at Reading and Leeds Festival, taking place across the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Grohl was set to play the Deaf Institute in Manchester, but the venue has been upgraded to Band On The Wall on 25th August 2026.

The Bug In The Cake singer will then kick off September with two consecutive dates in the capital at the newly reopened Barfly Camden.

Violet also extends her time in the UK until Autumn, with a fresh date at Brighton Chalk on 8th October 2026.

Visit violetgrohl.com to see her full tour dates and to buy remaining tickets.

See Violet Grohl's 2026 Be Sweet To Me headline UK tour dates:

25th August - Band On The Wall, Manchester - VENUE UPGRADED

1st September - Barfly Camden, London

2nd September - Barfly Camden, London

3rd October - Liverpool Arts Club

8th October - Brighton Chalk - NEW SHOW ADDED

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Fans can listen to Violet's debut album Be Sweet To Me - which includes the singles Cool Buzz, THUM, Applefish and 495 - below:

Get the tracklisting for Violet Grohl's Sweet To Me album:

THUM 595 Bug In The Cake Last Day I Loved You Big Memory Mobile Stars Often Others Applefish Cool Buzz Pool Of My Dream Plastic Couch

Ahead of the release, Grohl visited Radio X HQ and gave us a very revealing snapshot of what she listens to, what moves her and where her own music is headed.

Talking to Evening Show presenter Dan O'Connell, the daughter Violet took part in Do I Wanna Know?, which saw her answer fan questions and reveal some of the first artists she became obsessed with, and what piece of music makes her her cry.

Plus, Violet reveals who's her favourite Foo Fighter... and it's not her dad.

Watch Violet Grohl, Do I Wanna Know? below:

Violet Grohl answers your questions | Do I Wanna Know?

She also talked to the Radio X presenter about the her record, plus her love of Scotland, where she likes to go in the UK and her dad's famous Sunday roasts, which comes complete with Yorkshire puddings.

Watch her chat with Dan O'Connell below:

Violet Grohl on her debut album, meeting ghosts in Scotland and her dad's Sunday roast

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