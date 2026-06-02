Violet Grohl to play debut London show the week after Reading & Leeds 2026 appearance

Violet Grohl will play an intimate venue this autumn. Picture: Bella Newman

By Jenny Mensah

The Cool Buzz singer is set for a Camden Assembly date this September— the week after she appears at Reading and Leeds Festival.

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Violet Grohl has announced her first headline London date.

The eldest daughter of Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl released her debut album Be Sweet To Me on 29th May 2026 and is currently in the midst of her US headline tour.

Now, she's confirmed her plans to celebrate the record with a date in the English capital, where she'll play the Camden Assembly on 1st September.

The date will come a week after the THUM singer makes her debut at Reading and Leeds Festival, which takes place across the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Tickets for Violet Grohl's Camden Assembly date are on pre-sale now and will go on general sale on Friday 5th June from 10am.

Visit camdenassembly.com for more.

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Fans can listen to Violet's debut album Be Sweet To Me - which includes the singles Cool Buzz, THUM, Applefish and 495 - below:

Get the tracklisting for Violet Grohl's Sweet To Me album:

THUM 595 Bug In The Cake Last Day I Loved You Big Memory Mobile Stars Often Others Applefish Cool Buzz Pool Of My Dream Plastic Couch

Violet Grohl visited Radio X HQ and gave us a very revealing snapshot of what she listens to, what moves her and where her own music is headed.

Talking to Evening Show presenter Dan O'Connell, the daughter Violet took part in Do I Wanna Know?, which saw her answer fan questions and reveal some of the first artists she became obsessed with, and what piece of music makes her her cry.

Plus, Violet reveals who's her favourite Foo Fighter... and it's not her dad.

Watch Violet Grohl, Do I Wanna Know? below:

Violet Grohl answers your questions | Do I Wanna Know?

Grohl also talked to Dan O'Connell about the her record, plus her love of Scotland, where she likes to go in the UK and her dad's famous Sunday roasts, which comes complete with Yorkshire puddings.

Watch her chat with Dan O'Connell below:

Violet Grohl on her debut album, meeting ghosts in Scotland and her dad's Sunday roast

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