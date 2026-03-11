Violet Grohl announces debut album Be Sweet To Me and shares new song 595

Violet Grohl has shared the details of her debut. Picture: Bella Newman

By Jenny Mensah

The singer-songwriter has shared the details of her debut effort and its next single.

Violet Grohl has announced the news of her debut album.

The daughter of Foo Fighters and Nirvana rocker Dave Grohl will release her first effort entitled Be Sweet To Me via Auroura Records/Republic Records on 29th May 2026.

From it comes her new album track 595, described as a "sly and sexy slasher filled with jolts of noise and a killer chorus," which was inspired by a vintage t-shirt advertising a phone sex line.

Watch its official video below:

Violet Grohl - 595

The song follows previous singles Applefish and THUM, which was a former Radio X Record of the Week.

Be Sweet To Me was recorded from late 2024 into early 2025 by producer Justin Raisen (Kim Gordon, Charli XCX) at his Los Angeles home studio.

The record is packed full of alternative music from the late '80s and early 90s, including Pixies, Soundgarden, Cocteau Twins, The Breeders, PJ Harvey, The Muffs, Björk, Alice in Chains, L7 and Juliana Hatfield.

"There’s something so powerful about that period of music, from the messaging to the visuals, it’s authentic and raw," says Grohl. “I've listened to that stuff since I was a kid".

The songs on the album were also inspired by Grohl's love of film, especially the work of David Lynch, who (alongside the Altadena fires in Los Angeles) inspired her release of What's Heaven Without You in January. The track will be available along b-side Swallowtail as an exclusive 7 Record Store Day release on 18th April.

Violet Grohl's debut album Be Sweet To Me is available to pre-order in black, blueberry jam (exclusive to indie retailers) and ivory vinyl (exclusive to the official artist store). Pre-save and pre-order the album here.

Violet Grohl's Be Sweet To Me album artwork. Picture: Press

See the tracklisting for Violet Grohl's Sweet To Me album:

THUM 595 Bug In The Cake Last Day I Loved You Big Memory Mobile Stars Often Others Applefish Cool Buzz Pool Of My Dream Plastic Couch

