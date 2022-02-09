Viola Beach's debut album to be released on vinyl for the first time

Viola Beach in 2015. Their only studio album is being reissued on vinyl. Picture: Press

The Warrington band died with their manager in a car accident in 2016 - now their only studio album is to get a special reissue.

Viola Beach's only studio album is to be issued on vinyl for the first time.

The young band from Warrington - singer/guitarist Kris Leonard, guitarist River Reeves, bassist Tomas Lowe and drummer Jack Dakin - were all tragically killed on 13th February 2016 in a car accident that also claimed the life of their manager, Craig Tarry.

Viola Beach's self-titled debut album was released posthumously that July - and the record will now be issued on vinyl for the first time via Fuller Bean Records, the label set up by the band and their manager.

One of the press shots of Viola Beach featuring the rainbow-coloured umbrella. Picture: Press

The LP is specially designed as a rainbow coloured picture disc, paying homage to the rainbow umbrellas that the band were once photographed with.

The new picture disc vinyl edition of Viola Beach's debut album. Picture: Press

The new release has been welcomed by the families as a fitting celebration of the band's music.

"Our most precious memories are of River making music and performing," said the Reeves family. "We want the world to know that through the music, River along with his bandmates and manager will continue to live on in all our lives. Let’s get it back up the charts where it belongs!"

Manager Craig Tarry was also killed in the accident that claimed the lives of Viola Beach. Picture: Shutterstock

Jo and Loren Dakin added: “Thank you so much to all of those who have made this rainbow of dreams wrapped up in vinyl possible. The boys would be proud and humbled.”

The new vinyl edition of Viola Beach is available to order now from violabeach.tmstor.es

The album went to No 1 in the UK charts in August 2016 and various tributes were held for the band, including Coldplay, who honoured Viola Beach by covering their track Boys That Sing during their headline slot at Glastonbury Festival.