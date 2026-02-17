Listen to VILLANELLE'S Placebo single and get the details of their Measly Means EP

Listen to Villanelle's latest track here. Picture: Seb Barros

By Jenny Mensah

The band's latest single is our Radio X Record Of The Week.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Gene Gallagher's band VILLANELLE shared their new single, Placebo, which is our Radio X Record of the Week.

The grunge-inspired track sees the son of Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher showcase more dreamy vocals against the backdrop of the band's gritty, nostalgic and addictive sound.

Speaking about the track, Gene said: "Placebo is about heightened visualizations of post session anxiety.”

Listen to Placebo below:

Placebo

Read more:

Placebo follows the band's previously released singles; their debut Hinge and its follow-up Measly Means- which it turns out is the name of their forthcoming EP, released in 6th May 2026.

All three previously released tracks will feature alongside two new songs on the EP, which marks the band's first major release ever.

The EP is said to draw on "influences from Alice In Chains, Soundgarden, Nirvana and Smashing Pumpkins, resulting in a forward-thinking collection of raw, coolly confident songs."

Listen to Hinge below:

Hinge

VILLANELLE - completed by guitarist Ben Taylor and bassist Jack Schiavo - wrapped up 2025 by playing a run of sold-out headline shows, while starting the year on tour with Miles Kane.

The band are set to make appearances at a slew of festivals this year, with slots at Neighbourhood Weekender, NYC's Governor's Ball, Mad Cool Festival, Boardmasters, Victorious Festival and more.

See VILLANELLE's 2026 dates:

5th March - London, Lower Third - BBC Music Introducing Presents show

4th April – Stockton-On-Tees, Stockton Calling Festival

15th May 15th – Brighton, The Great Escape

24th May - Warrington, Neighbourhood Weekender

6th June - New York City, Governor’s Ball

12th June - Tennessee, Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

8th July - Madrid, Mad Cool Festival

18th -19th July - Nottinghamshire, Splendour Festival

8th August - Newquay, Boardmasters Festival

29th August - Portsmouth, Victorious Festival

Oasis take to the stage in Cardiff for their first live show in 16 years

Read more: