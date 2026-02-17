Listen to VILLANELLE'S Placebo single and get the details of their Measly Means EP
17 February 2026, 11:40
The band's latest single is our Radio X Record Of The Week.
Gene Gallagher's band VILLANELLE shared their new single, Placebo, which is our Radio X Record of the Week.
The grunge-inspired track sees the son of Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher showcase more dreamy vocals against the backdrop of the band's gritty, nostalgic and addictive sound.
Speaking about the track, Gene said: "Placebo is about heightened visualizations of post session anxiety.”
Placebo follows the band's previously released singles; their debut Hinge and its follow-up Measly Means- which it turns out is the name of their forthcoming EP, released in 6th May 2026.
All three previously released tracks will feature alongside two new songs on the EP, which marks the band's first major release ever.
The EP is said to draw on "influences from Alice In Chains, Soundgarden, Nirvana and Smashing Pumpkins, resulting in a forward-thinking collection of raw, coolly confident songs."
VILLANELLE - completed by guitarist Ben Taylor and bassist Jack Schiavo - wrapped up 2025 by playing a run of sold-out headline shows, while starting the year on tour with Miles Kane.
The band are set to make appearances at a slew of festivals this year, with slots at Neighbourhood Weekender, NYC's Governor's Ball, Mad Cool Festival, Boardmasters, Victorious Festival and more.
See VILLANELLE's 2026 dates:
- 5th March - London, Lower Third - BBC Music Introducing Presents show
- 4th April – Stockton-On-Tees, Stockton Calling Festival
- 15th May 15th – Brighton, The Great Escape
- 24th May - Warrington, Neighbourhood Weekender
- 6th June - New York City, Governor’s Ball
- 12th June - Tennessee, Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
- 8th July - Madrid, Mad Cool Festival
- 18th -19th July - Nottinghamshire, Splendour Festival
- 8th August - Newquay, Boardmasters Festival
- 29th August - Portsmouth, Victorious Festival
