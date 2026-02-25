VILLANELLE were "locked in" for Miles Kane dates, but Gene Gallagher "couldn't sleep" before Definitely Maybe tour

VILLANELLE: "We had quite a lot of eyes on us"

By Jenny Mensah

Frontman Gene Gallagher and guitarist Ben Taylor told Radio X's Dan O'Connell they were "thrown in at the deep end" for the 30th anniversary shows.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

VILLANELLE felt "locked in" when supporting Miles Kane, but were "thrown in at the deep end" for Liam Gallagher's Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary tour.

Two thirds of the band - who are fronted by the Oasis frontman's son Gene Gallagher - visited Radio X HQ this week and discussed everything from their forthcoming EP to their time on the road.

The band have recently supported Miles Kane on tour and quizzed if it felt different it terms of pressure compared to their stint on the Definitely Maybe tour, the son of the said: "I was more locked-in for Miles than Definitely Maybe. With Definitely Maybe, I didn't even know what a tour was or how to do it."

"I mean, Definitely Maybe was as far as being thrown in at the deep end as you could possibly be," said guitarist Ben Taylor. "I'd say, even now, we wouldn't be ready for a tour that big."

"I couldn't sleep the night before, admitted Gene. "I put on a brave face."

Gene Gallagher and Ben Taylor of VILLANELLE with Radio X's Dan O'Connell. Picture: Radio X

Despite Gene feeling pretty daunted by the anniversary shows, he did manage to hide his nerves from his bandmates, thanks to a bit of Dutch courage.

"The first night was in Sheffield. I thought Gene was absolutely fine," recalled Ben. "I only found out recently that he was..."

"I was highly intoxicated," added the frontman" I wasn't allowed to feel anything!"

When it comes to Ben though, he finds performing in arenas can be less daunting than smaller shows, where you can see the faces in the crowd.

"It's almost so big that I didn't feel nervous, because it was that much of an insane experience," mused the guitarist. "You're almost like, this cannot be real, walking out to this many people. I've been more nervous playing shows to 50 people. If someone yawns, you can see that."

Gene added: "You can see their uvula!"

Watch our full interview with the band above.

Read more:

VILLANELLE's Jack Schiavo, Ben Taylor and Gene Gallagher. Picture: Nici Eberl

The trio - who are completed by Jack Schiavo - are preparing to release their Measly Means EP on 6th May, which marks the band's first major release ever.

Asked why it's taken so long to release music, Ben replied: "I think it was one of them where because we came out and we had quite a lot of eyes on us straight away. Even before the Definitely Maybe tour. It was one of those where we didn't want to rush something just because we had quite a lot of attention at the time."

The guitarist added: "Obviously comes with amazing benefits, but we wanted to make sure that what we were putting out was was good and it was what we really wanted to do. And that takes a bit of time, I think, for any band that's starting out. You've got to take a bit of time and figure out what you're doing."

"We didn't want to rush anything," Gene agreed. "We recorded it a couple times and it was sort of like it was our first time recording as a band.

"It was my first time sort of in the studio doing anything. And I was sort of so alien to all of it. I mean, it was familiar because I'd seen it before, but I'd never actually done it. So it was sort of like, you know, we want to take it step by step and actually get it sounding good rather than just rushing something out."

So far from the EP, the band have previously released their debut single Hinge, its title track and former Radio X Record of The Week, Placebo.

Placebo

The EP is said to draw on "influences from Alice In Chains, Soundgarden, Nirvana and Smashing Pumpkins, resulting in a forward-thinking collection of raw, coolly confident songs."

Listen to Hinge below:

Hinge

Those hoping for a little more from the rockers will be happy to hear that an album could be on its way very soon as Gene confirmed: "We're back in the studio".

VILLANELLE are also set to make appearances at a slew of festivals this year, with slots at Neighbourhood Weekender, NYC's Governor's Ball, Mad Cool Festival, Boardmasters, Victorious Festival and more.

See VILLANELLE's 2026 dates:

5th March - London, Lower Third - BBC Music Introducing Presents show

4th April – Stockton-On-Tees, Stockton Calling Festival

15th May 15th – Brighton, The Great Escape

24th May - Warrington, Neighbourhood Weekender

6th June - New York City, Governor’s Ball

12th June - Tennessee, Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

8th July - Madrid, Mad Cool Festival

18th -19th July - Nottinghamshire, Splendour Festival

8th August - Newquay, Boardmasters Festival

29th August - Portsmouth, Victorious Festival

Read more: