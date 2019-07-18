VIDEO: The Streets share new track featuring ft. Flohio How Long's It Been?

Mike Skinner and co has collaborated with south London rapper Flohio on a new track, which feature on their upcoming "duets" mixtape.

The Streets has released fresh material in the form of new single How Long's It Been?

The Original Pirate Material outfit, fronted by Mike Skinner, have teamed up with UK rapper Flohio for the track - which was recorded live to vinyl at Abbey Road Studios.

The single features on a new mixtape, which Skinner has revealed will be released in 2019.

Watch the video for the track above:

The Streets' Mike Skinner at Parklife 2019. Picture: Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage

Mike Skinner previously told the Daily Star that fans can expect, not one but two new albums from The Streets - one being the mixtape of duets and another being a soundtrack for his upcoming film.

He told the newspaper's Wired column: "One of the reasons that I started it again is because I've written a film, which is about a DJ."And the album that I've written is kind of a musical; it's part of the film.

"While that's happening, I'm doing a mixtape, which is a collaborations album - and that will be out hopefully at the end of the summer.

"That's kind of like a Streets duet album."

On when fans can expect the soundtrack to be released, he explained it would drop in 2020, adding: "I did that about a year ago - but we have to follow the fine line of the film."

Speaking previously about his project, he told Mr Porter Journal: "It's a farce about guys and girls getting into trouble in a club. The story isn't clever, it's all in the dialogue, and that's what I love. What was that teen show where everyone's a philosopher? Dawson's Creek - it's a bit like that."



The Streets went on hiatus after their fifth studio LP, but reunited last year for their The Darker The Shadow The Brighter The Light Tour.

Watch their first gig in seven years: