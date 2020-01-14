VIDEO: Pearl Jam announce 11th album Gigaton

The grunge rockers have confirmed that their new studio album will be released on 27 March, and will be accompanied by tour dates.

Pearl Jam have announced the details of their new album.

Eddie Vedder and co revealed this week, that they will release their 11th record Gigaton on 27 March 2020, and it will be accompanied by North American tour dates.

The album will be their first in seven years, following the release of Lightning Bolt in 2013, and its first single -

Dance of the Clairvoyants - is set to drop in the upcoming weeks.

Guitarist Mike McCready said in a statement: "Making this record was a long journey.

"It was emotionally dark and confusing at times, but also an exciting and experimental road map to musical redemption.

"Collaborating with my bandmates on Gigaton ultimately gave me greater love, awareness and knowledge of the need for human connection in these times."

Fans can pre-order the album at pearljam.com.

Pearl Jam.

Meanwhile, Pearl Jam have been confirmed to headline British Summer Time Hyde Park 2020.

The grunge icons will celebrate their 30th anniversary at the London festival, will play London’s historic park in a UK exclusive performance next year.

Pearl Jam confirmed for BST Hyde Park 2020.

The Alive rockers will top the bill at the festival in the capital on Friday 10 July 2020, as part of their European dates and they'll be supported by veteran rockers and returning BST special guests Pixies, plus the Louisville outfit White Reaper - with many more acts to be announced.

The show will mark the first in the capital since the band’s epic shows at The O2 Arena, London in 2018.

