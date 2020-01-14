VIDEO: Pearl Jam announce 11th album Gigaton

14 January 2020, 10:44 | Updated: 14 January 2020, 12:22

The grunge rockers have confirmed that their new studio album will be released on 27 March, and will be accompanied by tour dates.

Pearl Jam have announced the details of their new album.

Eddie Vedder and co revealed this week, that they will release their 11th record Gigaton on 27 March 2020, and it will be accompanied by North American tour dates.

The album will be their first in seven years, following the release of Lightning Bolt in 2013, and its first single -
Dance of the Clairvoyants - is set to drop in the upcoming weeks.

Guitarist Mike McCready said in a statement: "Making this record was a long journey.

"It was emotionally dark and confusing at times, but also an exciting and experimental road map to musical redemption.

"Collaborating with my bandmates on Gigaton ultimately gave me greater love, awareness and knowledge of the need for human connection in these times."

Fans can pre-order the album at pearljam.com.

READ MORE: The best grunge bands of all time

Pearl Jam
Pearl Jam. Picture: Press/Danny Clinch

Meanwhile, Pearl Jam have been confirmed to headline British Summer Time Hyde Park 2020.

The grunge icons will celebrate their 30th anniversary at the London festival, will play London’s historic park in a UK exclusive performance next year.

Pearl Jam confirmed for BST Hyde Park 2020
Pearl Jam confirmed for BST Hyde Park 2020. Picture: Press

The Alive rockers will top the bill at the festival in the capital on Friday 10 July 2020, as part of their European dates and they'll be supported by veteran rockers and returning BST special guests Pixies, plus the Louisville outfit White Reaper - with many more acts to be announced.

The show will mark the first in the capital since the band’s epic shows at The O2 Arena, London in 2018.

READ MORE: Why Pearl Jam's Alive is not the uplifting anthem you think...

Latest Videos

Dave Grohl on Radio X

Dave Grohl's Christopher Walken impersonation is perfect

Foo Fighters

Pippa, James, Matt and Dom try on hats on the Chris Moyles Show

VIDEO: Chris Moyles is back from South Africa and his gifts get mixed results

The Chris Moyles Show

Aaron Paul and Rachel Evan Wood in the new trailer for Westworld 3

When is Westworld 3 out, what’s the trailer and who’s in the cast with Aaron Paul & Evan Rachel Wood?
The Stone Roses in 1989

Is this the most cringeworthy Stone Roses interview ever?

The Stone Roses

Latest On Radio X

Catfish and The Bottlemen at Radio X's O2 Academy Sheffield gig

Catfish And The Bottlemen, Tom Grennan & more for BRITs Week War Child gigs
Billie Eilish accepts Woman of the Year Award at Billboard Women in Music 2019

Billie Eilish for James Bond 007: No Time To Die theme song?

Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters

Why does Dave Grohl always chew gum when he sings?

Foo Fighters

Streaming With Laughter

New Comedy Podcasts from Radio X

Podcasts

Glastonbury crowd gather at the Pyramid Stage to watch Ed Sheeran in 2017

Why Glastonbury Festival's security checks could be tighter in 2020

Glastonbury Festival

Slipknot's Corey Taylor at Download Festival 2019

Slipknot's Knotfest UK: Who's playing, when and where does it take place and how do you buy tickets?

Festivals 2020