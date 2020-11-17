Twins react to Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas is You and divide fans

17 November 2020, 13:36 | Updated: 17 November 2020, 13:44

Twins react to Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas is You and divide fans
Twins react to Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas is You and divide fans. Picture: YouTube/TwinsthenewTrend/Mariah Carey

The famous twin brothers from YouTube have reacted to the festive hit, but not all of their audience believe they haven't heard the song before.

Famous twin YouTubers have reacted to Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas Is You and it's set a few tongues wagging.

Brothers Tim and Fred Williams - who became a viral hit when they shared a video of themselves reacting to Phil Collins' In The Air Tonight for the first time - have returned with a reaction to the iconic festive track in time for Christmas.

Like their Phil Collins video, the pair claim to be hearing this for the "first time".

Watch them in action here:

WATCH: Twins reaction to Phil Collins' In The Air Tonight causes sales to spike

However, this latest video has divided some of their loyal subscribers, with many saying it's impossible that the duo could have missed one of the most popular Christmas songs of all time.

Gillian Smith wrote under their YouTube reaction video: "I'm sorry but HOW do you not know this song?!?! It's literally played EVERYWHERE from Halloween to Christmas every year!!!"

JJ Soco said: "C'mon fellas, if you've been to a mall at least ONCE during the holiday season, you've heard this!!"

Ewan Cunningham chimed in: "There is literally no way you haven’t heard this. Come on now lads." He added: "I actually really enjoy the guys regardless. I just think this is a stretch too far. I too grew up in a Christian household, but I also had to leave the house, and this song is basically unavoidable. Unless they didn’t ever attend any Christmas parties, ever visit a shopping mall, ever switch their TV on in the month of December...

However, some viewers afforded the boys some poetic license and offered their strict Christian upbringing as the reason they may have not heard very popular music.

Ingrid Moore said:"They’ve stated they were very sheltered. In strict Christian homes non-religious music isn’t always played."

Another user named better secret also offered another explanation, writing: "The fact that a song is in the background of a mall doesn't mean that you have listened to it, if something isn't your genre you tune out"

Whether or not these brothers have genuinely never seen or heard Mariah Carey's classic hit, there is absolutely no denying their infectious enthusiasm when it comes to reacting to new music!

WATCH: Twins React To The Verve's Bitter Sweet Symphony for the first time ever

