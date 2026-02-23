Turnstile announce headline show at The Piece Hall Live, Halifax - their only UK gig of 2026

Turnstile will play a UK outdoor show this summer. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Never Enough rockers are set to play a headline show at The Piece Hall, Halifax this summer. Find out how you can be there.

Turnstile have announced a UK outdoor show for 2026.

The Baltimore-formed rockers - comprised of Brendan Yates, Franz Lyons, Daniel Fang, Pat McCrory, Meg Mills - will play TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall on Wednesay 26th August 2026.

Their show at the historic Halifax venue, will mark the hardcore heroes only UK show of the year.

Tickets go on general sale this Friday 27th February from ticketmaster.co.uk.

Turnstile will play The Piece Hall in Halifax on 26th August 2026. Picture: Press

Turnstile's West Yorkshire date is one of many sizzling summer shows slated for the 6,000 capacity venue, which will also see headline gigs from the likes of Sex Pistols, Hollywood Vampires, Paul Weller, Bowling For Soup, Skunk Anansie, Garbage, Empire of the Sun and Jimmy Eat World.

Nicky Chance-Thompson MBE DL FRSA, CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, said: “2026 will see Turnstile playing at some of the world’s most iconic festivals and then here in Halifax at UK’s most iconic heritage venue. “We always aim to deliver for the full spectrum of music lovers in Calderdale and knowing how passionate our rock and metal community is, this gig will be off the scale – truly unmissable!”

Visit thepiecehall.co.uk for more information on the TK Maxx Presents Live at The Piece Hall and to buy tickets.

TURNSTILE - NEVER ENOUGH [OFFICIAL VIDEO]

Turnstile originally formed in Baltimore, Maryland in 2010.

After the band released a number of EP releases and built a cult following with their life performances, the U.S outfit released their debut album Nonstop Feeling in 2015, followed by Time and Space (2018), Glow On (2021) and Never Enough in 2025.

In support of their biggest hit album, the band embarked on the Never Enough Tour in Europe and North America, which saw them play festival dates from Glastonbury to Primavera 2025.

Their album which went Top 10 in five countries, saw them nominated for five GRAMMY nods, which saw Turnstile became the first band to be nominated in the rock, alternative, and metal categories in the same year

In the end, the band took home two gongs at the prestigious ceremony, where they were recognised in the Best Metal Performance category for their song Birds and also won the prize for Best Rock Album.

