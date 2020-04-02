Tom Hanks leads tributes to Stacy's Mom writer Adam Schlesinger, who died after contracting COVID-19

The world of music and entertainment have reacted to the tragic death of the Fountains of Wayne singer, who was also a successful TV and film music writer.

Tributes are continuing to pour in for musician Adam Schlesinger following the news that he tragically passed, aged 52, away after contracting COVID-19.

Stars from across the world of music and entertainment have shared there shock and condolences at the death of the co -frontman of Fountains of Wayne - who were most known for their Stacy's Mom hit.

Schlesinger scored an Oscar and a Golden Globe nod for That Thing You Do, which was written for the Tom Hanks-directed film of the same name.

He also wrote songs for and was the executive music producer of the sitcom Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, which he won three Emmys for.

See some of the heartbreaking tributes below.

Tom Hanks - who himself tested positive for coronavirus with his wife Rita Wilson last month - called Schlesinger a "One-der".

He added: "Lost him to COVID-19. Terribly sad today. Hanx."

Dashboard Confessional's Chris Carrabba said he was "grasping for the right words".

Aline Brosh McKenna the co-creator of the TV musical comedy-drama Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, which Schlesinger wrote songs for, wrote on Twitter: "Adam was so funny, so kind, so opinionated, so clever, so passionate. We worked together and agreed and disagreed and rejoiced and bemoaned and celebrated and it felt extra sweet for me because I'd known him so long."I love that guy. I love all the memories."

Elijah Wood called him a "brilliant songwriter".

Jimmy Kimmel sent his "love to his family, friends and fans."

Musician and producer Jack Antonoff said: "adam schlesinger took pop music writing to its classiest and most untouchable place. an honor to live at the same time he made his work."

Stephen King wrote: "RIP Adam Schlesinger (Fountains of Wayne), fine singer, witty and satiric songwriter. How terrible to lose him at 52 to this virus."

