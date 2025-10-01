T.Rex legend Marc Bolan honoured with blue plaque outside former Maida Vale home

Marc Bolan and the plaque unveiled outside his former Maida Vale home. Picture: RGR Collection, PA Images/Alamy

By Jenny Mensah

The late glam rock icon lived at 31 Clarendon Gardens in the 1970s.

Marc Bolan has been honoured with a blue plaque outside his former home.

The T.Rex singer - who tragically died in a car crash in 1977, aged 29 - has been recognised by English Heritage in an unveiling ceremony at 31 Clarendon Gardens where he once lived in in Maida Vale, which took place on Tuesday 30th September.

The event - which coincided with what would have been Bolan's 78th birthday - saw appearances and speeches from prog rock legend Rick Wakeman, The Damned's Dave Vanian, Captain Sensible and Rat Scabies, and Primal Scream singer Bobby Gillespie.

Watch the moment the plaque was unveiled below:

(L-R) Captain Sensible of The Damned, Martin Barden, Rick Wakeman, Primal Scream's Bobby Gillespie, The Damned's Rat Scabies & music journalist Chris Welch. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Wakeman said during his tribute: “I am pretty sure that if Marc is with us in spirit today he’d be absolutely thrilled to see the Blue Plaque and probably would write a song about it.

"Marc was a truly remarkable person, with an extraordinary clarity of vision about what he wanted to achieve — a quality that made him unique across so many musical, fashion, and artistic forms.”

The Blue Plaque is adorned with the words: ‘Marc Bolan (Mark Feld). 1947-1977. Singer and Musician lived here.’

It's not the first time the 20th Century Boy singer has been honoured by English Heritage.

Back in 2005, the London Borough of Hackney unveiled a plaque outside Bolan’s childhood home at 25 Stoke Newington Common.

Marc Bolan documentary AngelHeaded Hipster trailer

