Travis Barker gifts Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope a drum kit for her 9th birthday

Travis Barker has given Kourtney Kardashian's daughter a drum kit. Picture: Instagram/Kourtney Kardash / Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The Blink 182 drummer has given the KUWTK star's daughter the instruments for her ninth birthday.

Travis Barker has bought Penelope Disick a personalised drum kit.

The Blink 182 rocker helped his girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian celebrate her daughter turning nine by presenting her with a light pink drunk kit with her name on the bass drum.

The former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared a selection of photos of Penelope with the special gift, including a video of Barker helping her get to grips with the instrument.

Kardashian captioned the pic: "My birthday girl! My favorite girl in the entire world I am so happy and proud to be your mommy. I can not believe that you are 9".

She added: "My life is sooooo much better because of you."

Barker added in the comments: "Penelope you’re a rock star HAPPY BIRTHDAY!".

Kardashian shares her daughter with ex Scott Disick, who she also has sons Mason and Reign with.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have been going from strength to strength since they first confirmed their relationship.

The All The Small Things rocker was rumoured to be in an unlikely match with the KUWTK star at the beginning of this year and the relationship was confirmed by the pair in February.

Taking to Instagram, the celebrity shared an image of herself holding a hand, which bore Barker's trademark tattoos and Barker did the same on his socials.

Barker also opened up about his relationship with the Kardashian to Drew Barrymore, calling her a "great mum" and a "great friend".

He also declared his love for the star on her 42nd Birthday, sharing a variety of intimate pictures with the caption: "I F***ING LOVE YOU! 🖤

"YOU’RE A BLESSING TO THIS WORLD

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY @kourtneykardash".

The rocker hasn't let his romance slow down his work ethic, as he's confirmed Blink 182's next studio album will be released this year.

It turns out that as well as releasing their timely single Quarantine during the pandemic, the pop-punk rockers - who consist of Barker, original member Mark Hoppus and Alkaline Trio's Matt Skiba - have also been cooking up the follow-up to their 2019 album Nine.

The drummer also feature's on Willow Smith's Transparent Soul single.

