Blink 182's Travis Barker features on Willow Smith's new track

Willow Smith's Transparent Soul features Travis Barker. Picture: 1. YouTube/Willow Smith 2. Kevin Mazur/2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards/Getty Images

The Blink 182 rocker has lent himself to a new song from the daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett and it's a pop punk masterpiece.

Travis Barker has featured on Willow Smith's new musical project.

The daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett shared a new track this week, entitled Transparent Soul, which sees her master a nostalgic, dreamy pop-punk sound.

Taking to her social media, the 20-year-old artist wrote: "I am so GRATEFUL and EXCITED to start this new journey".

She added: "LET THE VIBES COMMENCE".

Watch the visualisation for Willow's track here, which sees her dressed in various iconic looks, while against a white backdrop.

“I am so grateful for this tune because it was created in such an introspective time” she says. “It was the song that proved to me that I needed to let go of the insecurities I had about making a project of this genre".

Willow Smith first launched her music career back in 2010 with the single Whip My Hair when she was almost 10 years old.

She went on to release the albums Ardipithecus in 2015, The 1st in 2017 and Willow in 2019.

It's not the first time Travis Barker has worked with young stars. The All The Small Things rocker has a history of working with artists from all walks of life and adding his pop punk credentials to their work.

The Blink drummer has most recently collaborated with Machine Gun Kelly and one of our Radio X Great X-Pectations Kenny Hoopla.

Watch him feature in his ESTELLA video:

Travis Barker may be busy working with younger artists, but he's not let it get in the way of his main gig and has confirmed that Blink 182's next studio album will be released this year.

It turns out that as well as releasing their timely single Quarantine during the pandemic, the pop-punk rockers - who consist of Barker, original member Mark Hoppus and Alkaline Trio's Matt Skiba - have also been cooking up the follow-up to their 2019 album Nine.

The revelation came when Barker shared an image of himself on social media with the caption "Grateful".

When a fan asked if they could expect a new album from Blink in 2021, he simply replied with a resounding: "YES".

Travis Barker confirms a new Blin 182 album in 2021. Picture: Instagram/Travis Barker

Not seeming to neglect his personal life either, the drummer has also been enjoying a romantic relationship with Kourtney Kardashian.

The reality TV star turned 42 on Sunday 18 April and the Blink 182 rocker took to Instagram to share a variety of intimate snaps of himself with the reality TV star as well as declaring his love for her.

The All The Small Things rocker captioned the post: "I F***ING LOVE YOU! 🖤

"YOU’RE A BLESSING TO THIS WORLD

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY @kourtneykardash".

He most recently shared a selection of photos and videos, which sees him on holiday with the Poosh founder, captioning it: "Anywhere with you".

