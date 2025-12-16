Here are the Top 10 highest-grossing tours of 2025...

Coldplay, Beyonce and Ed Sheeran all make the Top 10 grossing tours of the year. Picture: Anna Lee Media, Press, Petros Studio

By Jenny Mensah

Find out who tops this year's list with Coldplay, Beyonce, Ed Sheeran, Imagine Dragons and more.

The highest-grossing world tours of 2025 have been revealed.

The new report, which was reported to Billboard Boxcore has seen Coldplay's tour top the charts with an impressive $464.9 million or approx £347.6 million grossed by the British band between 1st October 2024, and 30th September 2025.

The results mark Coldplay's fourth consecutive year in the Top 5 of th list, which dates back to the launch of the band's now iconic Music of the Spheres Tour in 2022. In total, the band's dates have brought in over $1.5 billion (£1.1b) and sold 13.1 million tickets overall, selling more tickets than any concert tour in history. And it's likely to continue to be an earner for the band, with the Yellow outfit promising more 138 more shows in 2027.

Coldplay's dates garnered even more attention than usual this year, with the band accidentally revealing an affair during their Jumbotron segment, before playing a record-breaking 10 homecoming dates at Wembley stadium.

In second place was Beyonce's Cowboy Carter Tour - which saw fans dress up in their most impressive cowboy-themed threads - grossed $407.6 million (£304.6).

Coldplay were only one of two alternative bands to feature in the Top 10, with Imagine Dragons in at third place grossing $241.6 million (£180.6m) with their LOOM World Tour.

Meanwhile, fellow Brit Ed Sheeran came in at ninth place with his $214.5 million (£160.3m)- grossing tour, while the Top 10 was capped off by K-pop sensation Stray kids, with the boyband's Dominate World Tour grossing $185.7 million (138.8m).

See the full Top 10 below...

The Top 10 highest-grossing music tours for 2025:

Coldplay - $464.9 million Beyonce - $407.6 million Kendrick Lamar & SZA - $358.7 million The Weeknd - $336.7 million Shakira - $327.4 million Chris Brown - $248.7 million Imagine Dragons - $241.6 million Post Malone - $231.2 million Ed Sheeran - $214.5 million Stray Kids - $185.7 million

