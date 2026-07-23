Tom Morello launches the Mary Morello Memorial Project in honour of late mother

Tom Morello in 2026 and his Mary Morello Memorial Project poster. Picture: IMAGO/Sebastian Derix/Alamy, Instagram/tommorello

The former Rage Against The Machine guitarist has created a special project after his mother died this month at the age of 102.

By Jenny Mensah

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Tom Morello has launched a special initiative in honour of his late mother Mary.

This Monday (20th June), the Rage Against the Machine rocker announced the Mary Morello Memorial Project, which invites "friends, family and all those all those whose lives were touched by Mary Morello to honor her memory by helping to keep her legacy of compassion, courage and service alive.”

The project will also raise funds to support several organisations, including the UFW Foundation, Doctors Without Borders, The Midnight Mission, Jail Guitar Doors, Orphans Of The Storm, All Chicago, Corazón for Cuba, the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund and the Center For Native American Youth, with the potential of more to be added.

Morello explained in a statement: "Donations to the Mary Morello Memorial Project will support organizations that were deeply meaningful to Mary throughout her life, and reflect the causes she passionately believed in and was proud to work alongside".

Morello also has invited people to "do as Mary did" between now and what would have been her 103rd birthday by taking part in acts of kindness, activism and speaking out about any causes they are passionate about.

He wrote: "... We also invite you to “do as Mary did”, and engage first hand in CARING, SERVICE & ACTION. Between now and Oct. 1st (which would have been Mary’s 103rd birthday get out there and DO SOMETHING: volunteer, protest, speak up, speak out, walk a picket line, do political art & music, and help those in need in anyway you see fit in your community. Share your efforts on Instagram and tag @MaryMorelloMemorialProject so as a community we can continue Mary’s work for peace, equality and justice."

Visit the Mary Morello Project page to donate and find out more about the initiative and any upcoming events.

Morello announced the passing of his mother earlier this month, in a post which read: "Mary Morello is forever with the Rebels of Light & Song. (1923-2026)".

The announcement prompted an outpouring of love in the comments section with everyone from Garbage to The Black Keys' Patrick Carney sharing their condolences.

Shirley Manson and co commented from their official account: "What a woman. She raised a fine son too. Loving comforts to you. Your mum is with the angels and the resistance fighters now."

Tenacious D frontman and Hollywood actor Jack Black wrote: "Love you Tom…sorry for your loss."

Drumming sensation Nandi Bushell shared: "Sending love and support to you Tom and all the Morello family. Your mum was an inspirational role model for us all. The world has lost a special person."

Metallica said: "Much love to you and your family, Tom."

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Morello has often spoken about his mother and credited her for his activist spirit.

At the 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony, Morello honoured his mother during his acceptance speech for Rage Against the Machine's induction to the Rock Hall, concluding his three-minute message with the words: "And finally, a special thanks to my mom, Mary Morello, a retired public high school teacher, a proud Rage Against the Machine fan and a lifelong radical who turned 100 years old a couple of weeks ago.

"She's watching at home tonight, but she asked me to tell you this: 'History, like music, is not something that happens. It's something you make.' Thank you very much."

Tom Morello (Rage Against The Machine) Acceptance | Inducted by Ice-T | 2023 Induction Ceremony

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