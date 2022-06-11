Tom Meighan to headline first festival since departure of Kasabian

Tom Meighan is set to play Looe festival in Cornwall. Picture: Gus Stewart/Redferns/Getty

The former Kasabian frontman will play Cornwall's Looe Live in September joining The Lightning Seeds, Reef and more on the bill.

Tom Meighan is set to top the bill at his first festival as a solo artist.

The former Kasabian frontman parted ways in the band in 2020 just before appearing at Leicester Magistrates Court on 7th July 2020 to face a charge of assault against his partner Vicki Ager. The rocker pled guilty to one count of assault by beating and was sentenced to 200 hours of unpaid work.

He has since married Ager, moved to Cornwall and released new music as a solo artist, most recently playing string of headline gigs, which included a show at at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire.

Now, he is set to headline Looe! Live Festival, where he tops the bill alongside Lightning Seeds.

Tickets for the festival, which takes place from 16-18th September, are on sale now.

Meanwhile, his former bandmate Serge Pizzorno has recently opened up about the decision to sack Meighan from the band.

In a candid interview with The Guardian, the Leicester rocker - who has now taken over as frontman - described the period as feeling like he was watching his house burn down.

“The summer when Tom left was absolutely heartbreaking,” Pizzorno said. “It felt like leaving home and coming back and seeing it burnt down, walking round the ashes, seeing old pictures and artefacts and picking things up and sifting through the destruction. It was an intense time.”

He continued: "Over the years, we’ve dealt with a lot. When it all came out, you’d see things being said and written that were hard to take because you’ve lived it – you know the true story."

Despite the fact the bandmates haven't seen each other, Meighan remains hopeful about a reunion with his former friends.

In an interview on YouTube channel Talk Tonight HQ, he said: "I've been with those boys for 23 years, that's a long time. I love them, and I love Serge.

"We've not really spoken, you know. Maybe when the time's right we probably will ... Maybe one day I'll have a chat with Serge and see him. Time's a healer, man."I love Serge and I know he loves me as well. But I think everyone is bruised.

"It is what it is man, I'm just trying to find my way in life and I think it's going to be alright."But I have no malice or anything towards anyone. I've got no malice in my body whatsoever.

"It's wonderful memories and I'm very grateful that I experienced that with them lads, my brothers.

"I'm not closing any door, I'd be silly to say that. Of course the door is not closed."