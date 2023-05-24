Tina Turner, Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, dies aged 83

Tina Turner has passed away. Picture: DENIZE alain/Sygma via Getty Images)

The legendary rock 'n' roll singer and pop icon has died at the age of 83 in Switzerland after a long illness.

Tina Turner, one of rock and pop's most iconic singers and performers, has died aged 83.

In a statement on the evening of Wednesday 24th May, her publicist Bernard Doherty confirmed: "Tina Turner, the ‘Queen of Rock’n Roll’ has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland.

"With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model."

A statement from her official Twitter read: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and boundless passion for life, she enchanted fans worldwide and inspired future stars. We say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us her greatest work; her music. Tina, we will miss you dearly."

Tina Turner - whose real name was Anna Mae Bullock - began her career with Ike Turner's Kings of Rhythm in 1957.

Renamed by Ike, she was launched as Tina Turner in 1960 with the hit duet single A Fool In Love and the husband and wife duo went on to release hits such as It's Gonna Work Out Fine, River Deep - Mountain High, Proud Mary and Nutbush City Limits.

After leaving Ike in 1796 and their divorce being finalised in 1978, Tina Turner went on to launch what is referred to as one of the most successful comebacks in music, fleeing domestic abuse to become a platinum selling artist and spawning iconic hits such as Private Dancer, What's Love Got To Do With It and Simply The Best.

Tina Turner was a pioneer, becoming the first black artist and first female to appear on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine.

She toured with The Rolling Stones in 1981 and featured in films, starring in The Who's rock opera Tommy as The Acid Queen.

An image of her, taken by Jack Robinson in 1969, was used for the album artwork in The Last Shadow Puppets' 2016 album Everything You've Come To Expect.

Turner won eight Grammy Awards during her career and in 2021 she was was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Tributes have begun to pour in for the icon, with Mick Jagger leading the tributes. Taking to Instagram, The Rolling Stones frontman wrote: "I’m so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner. She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer. She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her."

Motown legend and The Supremes singer Diana Ross shared an image of herself and Turner, writing: "Shocked. Saddened. Sending condolences to Tina Turner’s family and loved ones."

Singer snd actress Bette Midler said: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and boundless passion for life, she enchanted fans worldwide and inspired future stars."

Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood said: "“God bless you Tina, the Queen Of Rock And Soul and a dear friend to our family,”

80s pop singer Rick Astley said: "What a woman, what a life, what a voice! One of the GREATS!"

What a woman, what a life, what a voice! One of the GREATS!

Such sad news.

Mariah Carey said: "The words legendary, iconic, diva, and superstar are often overused and yet Tina Turner embodies them all and so many more - an incredible performer, musician and trailblazer. To me, she will always be a survivor and an inspiration to women everywhere. Her music will continue to inspire generations to come. Rest in Peace, Queen".

Women’s Aid charity, the domestic abuse charity in the UK paid tribute to the singer, who recently supported them during the fifth anniversary of Tina, the West End musical about her life.

They wrote: "We are so sad to hear that Tina Turner has passed away today, following long-term illness

"A survivor of domestic abuse who went on to inspire other women, & recently chose to support Women's Aid for the 5th anniversary of @TinaTheMusical, she will always be #SimplyTheBest".

We are so sad to hear that Tina Turner has passed away today, following long-term illness



A survivor of domestic abuse who went on to inspire other women, & recently chose to support Women's Aid for the 5th anniversary of @TinaTheMusical, she will always be #SimplyTheBest

