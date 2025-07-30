Tim Mitchin on tour clashing with Oasis Live '25: "They tried to get in on my turf"

Tim Michin and Oasis brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher. Picture: Radio X, Simmon Emmett

By Jenny Mensah

Australian comedian and actor spoke to The Chris Moyles Show about everything from his Songs The World Will Never Hear tour to his dates clashing with the Oasis reunion.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Tim Minchin has joked about clashing with the Oasis reunion dates.

The Australian comedian, actor and composer recently embarked on over 30 shows for his Songs The World Will Never Hear tour and revealed his date in Manchester clashed with the famous Britpop band's first ever show on their Live '25 tour.

"I was tracking Oasis," he told The Chris Moyles Show this week. "I played Manchester on the same night Oasis played their first show in 16 years!"

They added: "They were at some skanky football stadium and I was at the Manchester Opera House.

Read more:

Speaking about his string of live dates in general, the Northampton-born Aussie admitted: "I almost had a nervous breakdown. You book the tour then it's like 'Well, what is the tour?' You give it a title, which gives you a sort of guide for both the audience and you about what it's gonna be."

Despite his reservations the Matilda The Musical star said it turned out to be his best tour yet.

"It's been my best tour, probably, in terms of me keeping my head about me. I think we did 33 shows. I think they were good shows, and I didn't... you know usually by the end of the tour you're hanging on by your fingernails 'cause everyone gets sick and it just crumbles. It was great."

Watch our full interview with Tim Minchin below:

Tim Minchin's tour almost caused him a nervous breakdown!

Read more: