Tens of thousands join campaign to reopen The Crown pub where Black Sabbath played their first gig

The Crown pub in Station Street, Birmingham. Picture: British News and Media/Alamy

Tens of thousands of fans have joined a campaign to reopen the iconic Birmingham venue.

A campaign to reopen one of Birmingham’s most historic music venues is gaining major traction, following the death of legendary rocker Ozzy Osbourne.

More than 26,000 people have signed a petition to save The Crown pub, a now-shuttered venue in the city centre where Black Sabbath played their very first gig.

Closed for 11 years, the pub sits on Station Street – an area under threat from redevelopment plans that could see it -the UK’s oldest working cinema, and Britain’s longest-running Repertory Theatre - torn down in favour of a new tower block.

Last year, Ozzy Osbourne and his wife Sharon discussed the proposals – and revealed they weren't happy about the site being demolished to make way for new apartments, calling the move "heartbreaking".

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne discuss The Crown Pub (credit Southside BID)

Since the legendary rocker died last month, the campaign to get the Crown reopened and Station Street designated as a cultural asset has gathered steam - this time with the focus on paying tribute to the Prince of Darkness.

The petition was launched by Darren John, who spoke to LBC about the venue's lasting impact. “The Crown is a special place in Birmingham. We’ve nicknamed it the Cathedral of Sound. It’s influenced every great musical genre over the last hundred years.

“People are realising, especially after Ozzy’s sad passing, that he belongs up there with Hendrix, Bowie, Lennon and Nina Simone. We haven’t seen scenes like this for a UK musician’s passing since John Lennon – people flew in from Sweden, Peru, Colombia, Japan, the U.S. – just to pay tribute.

“It baffles me that Birmingham hasn’t seized the opportunity to honour this musical legacy. Liverpool’s Beatles economy generates £82 million and 2,200 jobs. Birmingham is the birthplace of heavy metal, reggae, folk, punk, 2 Tone.. we should be doing the same. The Crown could do that. There’d be six-month waiting lists if it reopened.”

Osbourne family look at Ozzy tributes in Birmingham as procession passes Black Sabbath Bridge

