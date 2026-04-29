The View announce Hats Off To The Buskers 20th anniversary dates

The View will celebrate 20 years of their debut album. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Scottish indie rockers will mark the special milestone with a duo of dates at Glasgow's Barrowland Ballroom.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The View have shared their plans to celebrate two decades of their debut album.

Kyle Falconer and co will mark the 20th anniversary of Hats Off To The Buskers, which released in January 2007, with a duo of intimate dates at The Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow on Thursday 8th and Friday 9th April next year.

Announcing the news, the Scottish rockers said: "GLASGOW BARROWLANDS! HATS OFF.

"20 years of Hats Off To The Buskers, and we’re bringing it back to one of the greatest rooms in the world. This one means a lot to us!"

Fans can sign-up for the pre-sale, which takes place on Wednesday 6th May at 10am, with tickets going on general sale next Friday 8th May from 10am.

Read more:

See The View's 20th anniversary Hats Off To The Buskers anniversary dates:

Thursday 8th April: Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom

Friday 9th April: Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom

The View's Hats Off To The Buskers was released on 22nd January 2026 and included the singles Same Jeans, Superstar Tradesman, Skag Trendy, The Don, Face for the Radio and Wasted Little DJs.

The album entered the UK Albums Chart at number one and sol around 319,000 that year. The record was also shortlisted for the Mercury Prize the same year, losing out on the overall prize to the Klaxons' debut Myths of the Near Future.

Remind yourself of the band's Same Jeans video below:

The View - Same Jeans

Read more:

The band went onto release five more albums with Which Bitch?(2009), Bread and Circuses (2011), Cheeky for a Reason (2012), Ropewalk (2015) and Exorcism of Youth (2023)—their first record in eight years.

Stream their last effort in full below: