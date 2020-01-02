The Strokes to release new album in 2020

Julian Casablancas of The Strokes performs live on stage during Ohana Festival at Doheny State Beach on September 27, 2019
Julian Casablancas of The Strokes performs live on stage during Ohana Festival at Doheny State Beach on September 27, 2019. Picture: Jim Bennett/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Julian Casablancas has confirmed the band will issued their sixth studio album later this year.

The Strokes will release their first new album since 2013 later this year.

Frontman Julian Casablancas has confirmed the New York band will issue their sixth studio album at some point in 2020.

Speaking during their show at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on New Year's Eve, he told the crowd: "Yeah, we've got a new album coming out soon.

"Surprise! 2020, here we come.

"We took the 2010s - whatever the f**k they're called - we took them off, but now we've been unfrozen and we're back.

"If you really love someone you'll be frozen with them."

The band played a new song, Ode To The Mets, at their New Year's Eve show, along with old favourites like Last Nite and Hard To Explain.

The band released their last album, Comedown Machine, in March 2013, and in September last year guitarist Nick Valensi revealed The Strokes - also made up of Albert Hammond Jr., Nikolai Fraiture, and Fabrizio Moretti - had completed the recording process for their new record.

In an interview on Q104.3's Out of the Box radio show, the presenter asked the musician whether it was true that they were currently in the mixing stage with the LP, and he replied: "Who told you that?"

After being told he got the insider information from a "reliable source", Nick confirmed: "Well, it must be true then."

However, when asked when fans can expect the record, he replied: "When, I don't know. If - I would say, a strong likelihood."

The Strokes at Barclays Center, New York 31 December 2019 setlist

Heart In A Cage
You Only Live Once
The Modern Age
New York City Cops
The Adults Are Talking
Hard To Explain
Ize Of The World
Reptilia
Auld Lang Syne (at the stroke of midnight)
Barely Legal

Encore

Last Nite
Modern Girls And Old Fashion Men
Ode To The Mets
Juicebox
What Ever Happened
Someday

