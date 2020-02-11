The Strokes confirm release date for new album

11 February 2020, 08:46 | Updated: 11 February 2020, 11:20

Julian Casablancas, lead singer of The Strokes, performs onstage during a campaign event at the Whittemore Center Arena on February 10, 2020
Julian Casablancas, lead singer of The Strokes, performs onstage during a campaign event at the Whittemore Center Arena on February 10, 2020. Picture: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Julian Casablancas has given further updates on the band's new material - it's due this Spring.

The Strokes will release their first album since 2013's Comedown Machine on 10 April.

Julian Casablancas and co performed the new song Bad Decisions and showed the music video for At The Door when they performed at the US politician Bernie Sanders' rally in Durham, New Hampshire, on Monday night (10 February).

The frontman also told the crowd at the Whittemore Center Arena: "Album's coming out April 10."

It's believed the record will be titled The New Abnormal, after the New York band - which also features Nick Valensi, Albert Hammond Jr., Nikolai Fraiture, and Fabrizio Moretti - took to social media to hint at upcoming new music.

A 15-second video shared to both Twitter and Instagram showed a still image of a selection of scribbles and doodles, while the words "The New Abnormal. The Strokes" faded into view.

Guitarist Hammond Jr offered a little more information in a post made on his own Instagram, which confirmed the new material will be released this year.

He wrote in the caption: "You think you've been waiting. But the wait has just begun...

"Welcome to t h e n e w a b n o r m a l #basquiat #thenewabnormal"

Julian had also previously confirmed the Last Nite musicians would be releasing a new record in 2020, announcing their comeback at the band's New Year's Eve gig.

He said: "Yeah, we've got a new album coming out soon.

"Surprise. 2020 here we come.

"We took the 2010s - whatever the f**k they're called - we took them off, but now we've been unfrozen and we're back.

"If you really love someone you'll be frozen with them."

